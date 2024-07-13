Analyst Picks Cardinals Biggest All-Time Regret
ARIZONA -- When talking about plays the Arizona Cardinals would like to have back, it's fairly easy to pick the top choice.
Arizona approached Super Bowl XLIII against the Pittsburgh Steelers as massive underdogs. The Cardinals - led by quarterback Kurt Warner - nearly pulled off the upset, though they ultimately fell short in one of the best Super Bowl's played in recent memory.
There's a few notable plays that helped decide the story of the game, though Warner's pick-six near the goal line with just seconds left in the first half flipped the script in favor of the Steelers, ultimately giving Pittsburgh enough cushion to pull away with a 27-23 victory.
CBS Sports ranked Warner's interception as the franchise's most regrettable play.
"After falling behind early, the Cardinals threatened to take the lead over the favored Steelers just before halftime. Instead of blitzing Warner, Steelers linebacker James Harrison moved back into coverage, where he stepped in front of Warner's pass intended for Anquan Boldin at the goal line. Harrison then completed the longest pick six in Super Bowl history, a play that helped the Steelers defeat the Cardinals, 27-23," wrote Bryan DeArdo.
"While there were several other plays the Cardinals likely wished they had back, Warner surely wishes he would have focused more on where Harrison -- the league's Defensive Player of the Year that season -- was before firing his ill-advised pass."
Cardinals coaches actually tried to prevent the play before it happened - you can read more about that here.