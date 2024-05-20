Cardinals Reveal Massive Change in Starting OL
ARIZONA -- One of the biggest questions surrounding the Arizona Cardinals has now been answered.
Ahead of voluntary OTA's this week, Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon confirmed the team will be moving Paris Johnson to left tackle while Jonah Williams will be moving to the right side.
The Cardinals drafted Johnson last season out of Ohio State with the No. 6 overall pick. Many believed he was capable of playing either side, though he started his rookie season at right tackle, unseating Kelvin Beachum.
There was speculation Johnson would move to the left side after this season following the departure of veteran D.J. Humphries, though the signing of Williams on a two-year, $30 million contract temporarily put that thought to rest since Williams requested a trade from the Cincinnati Bengals last offseason after the team wanted to move him from left tackle. Williams played right tackle during the 2023 season.
When speaking with reporters during the offseason, both tackles said they're comfortable playing on either side of the line while just wanting what's best for the team.
Gannon told reporters he reserves the right to change them back as we enter the next stages of the offseason, though that's where the respective tackles have been working the last three weeks.
"I think it's gonna be good," Gannon said on the switch.
"Paris obviously playing both - Jonah playing both. We'll start there and see how it goes. ... That's what they're both comfortable with right now. We'll see how it looks."