Cardinals Urged to Trade for Eagles CB
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals upgraded plenty of spots across their roster for 2024, though cornerback remains a massive question mark for the team.
Arizona said goodbye to names such as Marco Wilson and Antonio Hamilton since the start of last season while signing Sean Murphy-Bunting in free agency. The Cardinals drafted three corners in the 2024 NFL Draft while also having second-year guys in Kei'Trel Clark, Garrett Williams and Starling Thomas still on the roster - all of whom contributed last season.
The lack of bodies is not a problem. Veteran experience and proven talent is.
While the Cardinals have some strong belief in their recent additions, that hasn't stopped the national media from suggesting trading for more help in the secondary.
Bleacher Report recently pieced together a mock trade where the Cardinals received Philadelphia Eagles CB James Bradberry and a fourth-round pick in exchange for a fifth-round pick.
"A combination of the change at defensive coordinator, a less effective pass rush and just plain old aging probably attributed to Bradberry's jarring drop-off. Corner is a volatile position by nature, and he's hitting an age where many players slow down," wrote Alex Ballentine.
"There's not much that can be done about the last two, but a reunion with former defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon could be beneficial.
"The problem for Philadelphia is Bradberry's burdensome contract. There's a lot of dead cap involved in letting go of him, and the only way they even save a little bit of money in 2024 is if they trade him after June 1.
"The Eagles' decision to double dip in the defensive backfield with their first two picks in the draft speaks volumes about how they feel about Bradberry.
"Finding a trade partner could be difficult. The team taking on his contract would really be doing the Eagles a solid. Given Bradberry's play and how much it would help the Eagles, it might take an NBA-style trade where the Eagles are essentially paying someone to take him off their roster.
"The Cardinals are uniquely qualified to take them up on that. General manager Monti Ossenfort clearly likes working the phones, Gannon has experience coaching him, and they have $22.1 million in cap space."
If Arizona can get Bradberry for cheap, it might be worth monitoring. Gannon's brought over a few prior names to instill the culture in the locker room and implement his and Nick Rallis' philosophies better on the field.
Still, the Cardinals sank a lot of resources into the secondary already. It'd be a bit of a surprise to see one more notable name added, though if they feel it's an upgrade, GM Monti Ossenfort has been adamant they'll do whatever's best for the team.