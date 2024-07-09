Cardinals WR Named Breakout Candidate
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have weapons all across the board moving into 2024, a far cry from the state of its roster at this point last season.
So much so that offensive coordinator Drew Petzing jokingly suggested the Cardinals would ask the league to use two footballs at the same time in order to accommodate all their mouths to feed.
“We’re going to petition the league for two footballs at all times,” Petzing previously told reporters.
“It’s a variety of skillsets. It’s guys who do things well, so it allows us to be multiple and allows us to attack defenses in different ways."
Trey McBride. Marvin Harrison Jr.. Michael Wilson. Greg Dortch. Zay Jones. All on top of one of the league's best rushing attacks from a season ago with a healthy Kyler Murray in the saddle.
It's a mouth-watering proposition that's sure to see at least one receiver burst on the scene next season - and CBS Sports believes that could be the second-year Wilson - naming him on their NFL All-Breakout Team alongside fellow wideouts Dontayvion Wicks and Drake London:
"Wilson ranked in the Top-10 in average depth of target among pass catchers with at least 30 receptions last season, according to TruMedia. Wicks (74.4%) and Wilson (76.3%) each ranked among the Top-10 in percentage of receptions that went for either a touchdown or a first down," wrote Josh Edwards.
"Wilson will not have to shoulder as much pressure to carry Arizona's pass game this season now that Marvin Harrison Jr. has arrived."
Harrison will likely see a lot of attention despite being a rookie, and with Wilson on the other side, perhaps the Stanford product will continue impressing like he did last season.
Wilson finished third in receiving for Arizona (despite just playing 13 games) with 565 yards on 38 receptions and three touchdowns. His 14.9 yards per reception ranked first on the team last season and was tied for 22nd across the entire league.
Many believe it's all about health for the 6-2 wideout.
In a recent interview with Arizona Sports' Wolf and Luke, Wilson says things are night and day different with year two loading.
“Truthfully, it’s night and day. It’s not even comparable,” Wilson said.
“The game I feel like is so much slower. It’s not college ball, but the speed of the game has slowed down by a significant amount because my head’s not spinning about the playbook, my head’s not spinning about making mistakes, my head’s not spinning about what guys I’m going up against. I’m way more confident in my game."
If Wilson can match expectations, a big season awaits.