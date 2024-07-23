Where Budda Baker Lands on NFL Top 100 List
ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker has cracked the NFL's Top 100 list ahead of the 2024 season.
Each year, NFL players vote on who they believe to be the best players in the league for the upcoming season, with the player rankings organized and soon published by the NFL.
Baker came in at No. 89 on the list:
Thus far, the NFL has revealed names 100-81:
100. Zaire Franklin
99. Lavonte David
98. Cameron Heyward
97. Terry McLaurin
96. Dion Dawkins
95. Julian Love
94. Trevor Lawrence
93. Harrison Smith
92. Aaron Rodgers
91. Tariq Woolen
90. DeVonta Smith
89. Budda Baker
88. Chris Lindstrom
87. Haason Reddick
86. Saquon Barkley
85. Tristan Wirfs
84. DK Metcalf
83. Derwin James
82. Montez Sweat
81. Kirk Cousins
Baker played just 12 games last season after spending time on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. He finished 2023 with 87 total tackles with no turnovers generated.
Many thought it was a down season for Baker, who still garnered Pro Bowl honors despite that public train of thought.
Baker - entering a contract season with Arizona - has been the heart and soul of the Cardinals' defense since his arrival to the desert.
"He hasn't dropped off at all as far as his ability to close on the football, be disruptive, play with physicality, leadership, football smarts," one NFL coordinator previously told ESPN. "That [Cardinals] defense really missed him early in the year when he missed a few games."
Another NFL personnel evaluator called Baker, "the most urgent defensive back in the league. He's so fast to the football."
While fans may disagree with the rankings, Baker's peers obviously still have a massive amount of respect for Arizona's top player on the defensive side of the ball.