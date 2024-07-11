NFL Coaches, Execs Praise Cardinals' Budda Baker
ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker has long been considered one of the best at his position, and even after what many would consider a "down" season, Baker's still being ranked as one of the top safeties in the league.
ESPN's positional rankings - completed by voting from NFL coaches, executives and scouts - moved to the safeties today.
In previous lists (such as CBS Sports), Baker's been left on the outside of the top ten.
According to actual NFL personnel, he's the sixth-best safety behind Antoine Winfield Jr., Kyle Hamilton, Jessie Bates III, Minkah Fitzpatrick and Jevon Holland.
"He hasn't dropped off at all as far as his ability to close on the football, be disruptive, play with physicality, leadership, football smarts," one NFL coordinator told ESPN. "That [Cardinals] defense really missed him early in the year when he missed a few games."
Another NFL personnel evaluator called Baker, "the most urgent defensive back in the league. He's so fast to the football."
Baker's overall ranking from last season did drop a bit, as Baker ranked as the third-best player in ESPN's accumulation of NFL opinions last offseason.
Baker spent some time on injured reserve and forced no turnovers with the second-lowest amount of tackles (87) in his career despite still receiving a Pro Bowl nod.
Baker - now entering a contract year - has all eyes on him in the desert.
"For me, I love this game. I play it at a high level each and every week because of the work I put in each and every week. And, for me, I'm an honest believer in just controlling what I can control and do my job. At the end of the day, everything else will take care of itself," said Baker earlier this offseason.
Baker finished above names such as Derwin James, Kyle Dugger, Talanoa Hufanga and Xavier McKinney to round out the top ten of ESPN's voting.
Moving into 2024, there's hope that more help is on the way for Baker. The Cardinals bolstered their defensive line in free agency while also snagging guys such as Sean Murphy-Bunting (also a free agent) and Max Melton (second-round pick) to improve the secondary.
With Mack Wilson added as a running mate next to interior linebacker Kyzir White, the Cardinals feel they've added enough juice to all three levels of the defense - we'll find out when training camp begins on July 23.