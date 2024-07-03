Cardinals Have One of NFL's Best Young Cores
The Arizona Cardinals approach the 2024 season in the second year of a rebuild in the desert, where a massive youthment has occured under the guidance of GM Monti Ossenfort and HC Jonathan Gannon.
2023 saw the Cardinals wipe the slate clean and trim fat off the roster, which resulted in Arizona playing more rookies than any other team in the National Football League.
12 picks in the 2024 NFL Draft only expanded Arizona's pool of talent, and looking towards the future, it's fairly bright.
ESPN ranked every NFL team's core of under-25 players, and Arizona landed at No. 6 out of all 32 clubs.
Players such as Paris Johnson Jr., Marvin Harrison Jr. and Michael Wilson were labeled blue-chip prospects with the following explanation from Aaron Schatz:
"The Cardinals rise substantially up this list because their 2023 draft picks had strong rookie seasons. That starts with the 23-year-old Johnson, who will move from right tackle to left tackle this season. Edge rusher BJ Ojulari is 22 and had four sacks and 40 tackles a season ago. Wilson, who is 24, was tied for 24th in ESPN's receiver tracking metrics in 2023 and contributed with 565 yards on 38 receptions.
"To that trio, you can add two 22-year-old first-round rookies: Harrison and defensive end Darius Robinson. We also credit Arizona for a second-round pick this year (cornerback Max Melton) and four third-round picks. The Cardinals also have 24-year-old tight end Trey McBride, who had 825 receiving yards last season, and several young cornerbacks, including Garrett Williams (23), Kei'Trel Clark (23) and Starling Thomas V (24)."
For what it's worth, Kyler Murray (26 years old currently) just missed the 25-and-under cut for this list. So too did Jalen Thompson (also 26) who has established himself as one of the more underrated players at his position.
Teams ranking ahead of the Cardinals are the Chicago Bears, Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, Detroit Lions and Houston Texans.
It's clear the Cardinals' stacking of youthful talent is trending in the right direction.