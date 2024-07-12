Arizona Cardinals Full Training Camp, Preseason Schedule
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals will shortly be taking the field at State Farm Stadium to begin training camp, and fans will eagerly pile in the stands to see how far the team has come since finishing 4-13 last season.
Here's their full schedule for training camp and preseason:
Arizona Cardinals Training Camp Schedule
The Cardinals will report on July 23, though the team won't have their first open practice until a couple days after:
- Thursday, July 25 (1:15 PM to 2:40 PM)
- Friday, July 26 (1:15 PM to 2:55 PM)
- Monday, July 29 (1:15 PM to 2:40 PM)
- Tuesday, July 30 (1:15 PM to 2:55 PM)
- Thursday, Aug 1 (1:45 PM to 3:15 PM)
- Friday, Aug 2 (1:45 PM to 3:15 PM)
- Saturday, Aug 3 (1:15 PM to 3:15 PM)
- Tuesday, Aug 6 (1:45 PM to 3:15 PM)
- Wednesday, Aug 7 (1:45 PM to 3:15 PM)
It is important to note the Cardinals will have their special Red and White practice on August 3.
On Sunday, July 28, the Cardinals will host a special practice exclusively for season-ticket holders. Those members should have received an email for special instructions on how to attend.
Parking and attendance are free with required digital tickets for entry into each practice. These will be accessible via the Cardinals mobile app.
Arizona will begin preseason festivities shortly after their final day of camp.
Arizona Cardinals Preseason Schedule
- Week 1 (Aug 10) HOME vs New Orleans Saints, 5:00 PM
- Week 2 (Aug 17) AWAY at Indianapolis Colts, 4:00 PM
- Week 3 (Aug 25) AWAY at Denver Broncos, 1:30 PM
With the team's field-level suites expected to be installed soon, the Cardinals will have just over a month without being at State Farm Stadium. After their August 10 meeting with New Orleans, they'll be away until September 15 when they host the Los Angeles Rams.
At this point in time, it's unknown when those suites will be available. Arizona will likely return to Tempe for preseason practices once they unofficially conclude camp on Aug 7.
The Cardinals will also hold joint practice sessions with the Colts in the days leading up to their preseason game in Week 2.
For Arizona's full regular season schedule, click here.