Hard Knocks Revealed Cardinals Wanted Free Agent OL
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals targeted a handful of free agents to bolster their offensive line this offseason.
Evan Brown was signed as a potential starting left guard from the Seattle Seahawks while the Cardinals also snagged a starting right tackle in Jonah Williams from the Cincinnati Bengals.
However, there was another name the Cardinals were apparently in on: Las Vegas Raiders OL Jermaine Eluemunor.
Eluemunor ultimately signed with the New York Giants, and episode three of New York's Hard Knocks appearance showed the Giants' front office wanting to get a deal done with Eluemunor before Arizona could.
"He thinks if we go to seven we can get him, otherwise Arizona wants him," said New York general manager Joe Schoen during a conversation with his front office during the start of free agency.
Eluemunor signed with the Giants on a two-year, $14 million deal.
Eluemunor started at both tackle spots for the Raiders in the last two seasons, providing that coveted versatility Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon preaches along the offensive line. With Arizona already having swing tackle Kelvin Beachum in the mix, Eluemunor would've been a sure bet to start opposite of Paris Johnson Jr.
Instead, the Cardinals got Williams on a two-year, $30 million deal - practically doubling the price tag of Eluemunor. Williams was moved from left to right tackle last season by the Bengals and is also a versatile player - if need be.
There will always be swings and misses during the free agency period, though we rarely find out who was interested in a player before they sign elsewhere. Eluemunor would've been a strong addition to the Cardinals' offensive line, though Williams suffices as well.