Cardinals QB Giving Away Copies of College Football 25 Game
ARIZONA -- It's release day for EA Sports' College Football 25, and hype couldn't be more to the max.
It's been over a decade since we've gotten a virtually licensed college football game, and Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is looking to celebrate by giving away five free copies of the game's early access edition - which opens Monday, July 15 at 4:00 PM EST.
All you have to do is follow Murray on Twitter/X and retweet/like the post to enter.
Murray added in a later tweet that, "I don’t have a deal or anything I just want to help some people out, my team will DM you if you are selected and take care of you!"
Murray - who won the Heisman at Oklahoma - wasn't in the game when NCAA Football 14 was released over a decade ago, though he could potentially be a playable quarterback if chosen as a legendary player in the game's Ultimate Team mode.
For those who did not order the deluxe edition (which allows for early access), the standard game releases on July 19.
For more on the game, you can visit their website here.
Murray and teammates should have plenty of time to get some good run in on the new game, which is only being released on current generation consoles.
The Cardinals report to training camp on July 23, a week from now.