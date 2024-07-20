Cardinals WR Projects as Fantasy Superstar
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals believe they have weapons galore as the 2024 season approaches, but one wide receiver can emerge as a fantasy football superstar in league's across the globe.
Cardinals rookie receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. has impressed everyone in the facility since being made the No. 4 overall pick in this year's draft.
Arizona needed a true WR1 for Kyler Murray to target while also searching for a spark that can take their offense over the top, and they believe they got all of that and more in Harrison.
ESPN's Field Yates believes so, too - dubbing Harrison as a pending fantasy football superstar:
"The number one wide receiver in the draft, fourth overall, first non-quarterback taken in the draft. It's a great landing spot as well. There was no number one wide receiver in place in Arizona. Their number one pass catcher besides Marvin Harrison Jr. is Trey McBride, he'll handle the middle of the field. Kyler Murray will be targeting Marvin Harrison Jr. everywhere else," said Yates.
"Not only was he the best receiver in this year's draft class, he was the most pro-ready prospect in the entire class. The number 10 receiver overall on my board. That's elite company when you consider how rich the position is right now across the NFL. We're talking about the territory of Garrett Wilson Davante Adams, Michael Pittman Jr., all guys that have already made their mark in the NFL.
"That is how special and complete of a prospect Marvin Harrison Jr. is - he should be a fantasy superstar from day one."
There's certainly talent around Harrison, as guys such as Michael Wilson, Greg Dortch and Zay Jones are capable of doing damage in their respective spots on the field.
Arizona will also again look to run the football at similar success like they did in 2023, though Harrison simply projects as too dynamic to not feed each outing.
"I think that takes us to another level," Murray said on Harrison's abilities.
"When you got a guy out there that is capable of winning one-on-ones, obviously he's got to go do it and he knows that. We all know it, but as far as manipulating coverage and stuff like that, you got a guy out there that can do that and even if he's not open, he's open.
"I'm excited to be able to build that with him, but when he does what he does, yeah, I fully expect our offense to be top of the league."