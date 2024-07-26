No Update on Cardinals, Budda Baker Extension Talks
GLENDALE -- There's been no chatter of progress made between the Arizona Cardinals and Budda Baker on a new deal.
The All-Pro safety is still scheduled to hit free agency at the conclusion of this season - no outside rumblings have been made on progress, nor was Baker willing to divulge any information on any potential talks.
"For me, I"m just controlling what I can control. Just controlling [focus] on having a great season as a team and of course personally, but as a team," Baker said when asked if there's been any positive progress on a new deal.
"Just winning games and letting everything else take care of itself. Mentally I'm looking forward to this season and looking forward to playing great football with the guys and winning games - that's my sole focus."
Baker's showed up at every offseason activity, mini-camp and training camp practice. It's been no days off for a player who leads by example and vocally as well - even getting up in front of the team to deliver an inspirational speech ahead of the start of camp.
For star players in the final year of their contract, holding out could be considered an option.
That wasn't an option for Baker last offseason when he requested a trade but still showed up to the facility when OTA's began, nor is it a better solution now.
"For me, I haven't really been on social media. I don't really know the stuff that's been going on. It's been working days for us from 8 AM - 8 PM. I've been excited with the group we have and just trying to control what I can control," said Baker when asked about guys throughout the league showing up.
Winning isn't something Baker's done a lot of here in Arizona. Just once have the Cardinals made the postseason during his decorated tenure, which resulted in a Wild Card round loss to the division rival Los Angeles Rams.
Baker on winning being one of the top sources of happiness:
"I'm a sore loser. I don't like to lose," said Baker with a big smile.
"Of course that's personally, but as a team I feel like that's the same thing. We got the guys in here that want to win, that want to work hard. For us, it's the player's team. So if you see one guy slacking, [it's your job] to get on that guy as a player and understand that we're all brothers, we're all in this together, but we're all in this together."
Baker previously talked about wanting to stay with Arizona but also understands the business aspect of football - you can read more about that here.