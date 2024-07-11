Report: 49ers, Brandon Aiyuk Mutually Want Deal
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals - much like the rest of the NFC West - have all eyes on the Brandon Aiyuk situation with the San Francisco 49ers.
Aiyuk - in the final year of his rookie contract - wants a fresh (and massively more expensive) deal. The 49ers, still in search of a Super Bowl with their current squad, have been fairly political in their stance on keeping the Arizona State product around.
All offseason, drama and storylines have circulated around the future of the former first-round pick. Will Aiyuk be traded? Will San Francisco meet one of their best weapons in the middle of negotiations?
The Cardinals have even been tossed around as a potential landing spot, though that's extremely unlikely.
It's been a wonder where Aiyuk will ultimately suit up in 2024 - let alone in the long-term - and all signs are now pointing to the two sides trying to get a deal done so he'll stay in San Francisco.
"I believe San Francisco wants Aiyuk there long-term. I think Aiyuk wants to be there. And I ultimately believe not only will he - but he deserves to - get that type of money," said NFL insider Jordan Schultz on The Herd.
The Cardinals - who face Aiyuk twice a season as a divisional opponent - wouldn't be too upset at his potential departure, though the 49ers would still boast one of the best offensive attacks with stars at every position group.
One of San Francisco's biggest names in tight end George Kittle recently told NFL Network he's ultimately not worried about Aiyuk getting a deal done.
"I think, if you look at my career, being a 49er, and the way most of the contracts have gone -- I didn't get signed until the second week of training camp, Deebo (Samuel) was pretty late," Kittle said.
"(Nick) Bosa was the first week of the season. That's just how business is done out there. I'm not in the meetings. I have no idea. I actually go out of my way to not talk to anybody going through contract negotiations, so when people ask me questions, I'm like: I have absolutely no idea.
"But I'm not concerned about it. Aiyuk's a phenomenal football player who's a big part of our offense, and he's one of the most complete receivers that I've ever played with. So I'm gonna assume that Aiyuk's gonna be on our team by the time the season starts."
Aiyuk could potentially net around $30 million per season on a new deal, which would put him among the highest-paid at his position.
"They told me that they didn't think that we're on the same page, and that they didn't believe we were going to, and that was about it at that time," Aiyuk said on his contract negotiations during his appearance on The Pivot podcast.
"But it's part of it, it's part of that contract negotiations, trying to sway stuff in either direction, so whether that's 100 percent true or not, I guess that's still to find out."
Aiyuk also said he ultimately believes he'll be in a Niners uniform to start the season, but also offered:
"I feel like right now I'm in the right place, in the right spot, with the right quarterback, right now. But we're not on the right terms."
The Cardinals play the 49ers in Week 5 and Week 18 this season - we'll see if Aiyuk is present at both.