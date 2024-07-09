REPORT: Cardinals Legend Facing Domestic Violence Charges
ARIZONA -- Former Arizona Cardinals safety and executive Adrian Wilson mysteriously was removed from the Carolina Panthers' website after just accepting a position with them last offseason.
We now know why.
"Former Carolina Panthers vice president of player personnel Adrian Wilson was arrested on three domestic violence charges, according to the Scottsdale Police Department.
"Wilson, 44, was charged with intentional assault causing physical injury, damaging property between $250 and $2,000, and disorderly conduct-disruptive behavior or fighting, according to police records. While police records did not list the date of the arrest, Wilson posted bond on June 1.
"Wilson's next court date is July 16th for a virtual case management conference."
Wilson is in Arizona's Ring of Honor after a career that saw accolades such as three All-Pro nods and five Pro Bowl appearances for the Cardinals. His time in the desert lasted over a decade, and Wilson retired with 181 games, 903 tackles and 27 interceptions to his name.
Wilson quietly departed the Panthers' organization after accepting a role in 2023 as their vice president of player personnel.
Carolina offered the following comment to Pro Football Talk upon questioning:
“Adrian Wilson will not continue in his position as Vice President of Player Personnel for the Carolina Panthers,” a team spokesperson told PFT on Sunday morning. “Consistent with our organizational policy on employee matters, we will have no further comment."
Wilson was an interim general manager in Arizona following the dismissal of Steve Keim at the end of the 2022 season after being with the Cardinals since 2015 in a front office role.
Wilson was reportedly not interviewed for the Cardinals' vacancy before Monti Ossenfort was hired by owner Michael Bidwill.
Months after Ossenfort was hired, Wilson departed for the Panthers.
This story will be updated if more information becomes available.