Analyst: Cardinals Star Will be Fantasy Football Bust
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have plenty of mouths to feed - almost too many, according to offensive coordinator Drew Petzing.
"We're going to petition the league for two footballs at all times," Petzing joked with reporters earlier this offseason.
Arizona has options, that's for certain.
On the ground, James Conner and Trey Benson figure to be a dynamic duo that can continue to keep Arizona's rushing attack humming.
Through the air, pass catchers such as Trey McBride at tight end and Marvin Harrison Jr., Michael Wilson, Greg Dortch and Zay Jones at receiver.
All of whom are options for Kyler Murray to utilize. There's no Super Bowl parades being planned at the moment, but the Cardinals certainly hold potential on the offensive side of the ball.
With so many names, it's tough to see everyone being fed the same. Simply put: there will be a talent not quite utilized enough.
For fantasy football purposes, many believe that to be McBride - who burst on the scene last year in the desert and is entering his first season as a full-time starter.
Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport deemed McBride a bust fantasy football players need to avoid:
"For starters, the wide receiver play in Arizona should be substantially better than it was last season. It's not just the selection of Marvin Harrison fourth overall in this year's draft. The Redbirds also added a capable veteran receiver in Zay Jones. That could make it difficult for McBride to see a sizable bump in targets. Without that, where will the breakout come from?" asked Davenport.
"McBride hasn't exactly stretched the field so far in his NFL career. He's averaging less than 10 yards per reception. Of his 110 career catches, only four have gone for touchdowns.
"Dalton Kincaid of the Buffalo Bills and Evan Engram of the Jacksonville Jaguars are both going after McBride in drafts. Each of them could easily outscore him in PPR formats."
Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon says McBride - despite all the faces on offense - will be a "premier player" in Arizona:
"Sky's the limit, you know, obviously had a really good year last year. And he's got a really good improvement plan for himself moving forward," Gannon said of McBride.
"I think we're gonna be able to help him with that, and just being consistent with what he's doing with all the techniques, what he's asked. But he'll be a premier player for us. There's no doubt about that."
If McBride indeed doesn't live up to the hype, it feels like that will be a product of minimal targets rather than McBride not doing his part.