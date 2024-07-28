WATCH: Budda Baker Shares Moment With Cardinals Fans
GLENDALE -- Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker took time out of training camp to play a game of catch with fans during Sunday's exclusive practice for season-ticket holders.
Baker - heading into the final year of his contract - says there's been no updates on his end, nor is he worried about it.
"For me, I"m just controlling what I can control. Just controlling [focus] on having a great season as a team and of course personally, but as a team," Baker said earlier this week.
"Just winning games and letting everything else take care of itself. Mentally I'm looking forward to this season and looking forward to playing great football with the guys and winning games - that's my sole focus."
Baker also added that the Cardinals had seen pretty substantial improvement compared to last season.
“I will say, this is Day 3 for us and I definitely feel like we’ve been getting better with the three days that we have," said Baker.
"We’re so far along, ahead from last year, so definitely excited for this group with the new additions we got, rookies and veterans. So, you know, it’s time to win.”
Cardinals fans certainly hope this won't be Baker's last training camp with the organization, though the player himself acknowledged the NFL is indeed a business at the end of the day.
"Of course I want to be a Cardinal but at the end of the day I understand it's a business," said Baker earlier this offseason.
Arizona's scheduled to put on pads for the first time tomorrow (Monday, July 29).