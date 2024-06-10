What Was Cardinals Best Offseason Move?
ARIZONA -- The second year of the Arizona Cardinals rebuild, as expected, brought another massive swoop of change to the organization under general manager Monti Ossenfort.
After 2023 saw good and bad on/off the field in terms of results, the Cardinals applied what they learned from their first season under Ossenfort and head coach Jonathan Gannon ahead of this season.
Now, the dust has settled on majority of moves the teams will make ahead of training camp, which is slated for late July but has yet to officially be announced.
Moves were made to better the franchise for both present and future - but which was the best?
CBS Sports' Jeff Kerr believes it's an easy choice in drafting Marvin Harrison Jr. with the fourth overall pick in this year's draft.
"The Cardinals didn't have to trade up to land the best player in the draft, nor trade down in order to stockpile picks and take advantage of a quarterback-needy team. Thanks to the run of quarterbacks that went with the top three picks, Harrison fell right into the Cardinals' lap at No. 4 overall," Kerr wrote.
"Arizona has a No. 1 wide receiver for Kyler Murray , which was sorely lacking in the offense last season. Harrison is a game changer at wide receiver and a touchdown threat (28 touchdowns is most in FBS over the last two seasons) and will instantly make the offense better. Remember, the Cardinals didn't have a wideout that had over 600 receiving yards last season (tight end Trey McBride had 825 yards)."
The Cardinals didn't snag any "big time" free agents this offseason, nor did they do anything really flashy - which was absolutely the right move.
Yet the move to get one of the draft's best players and upgrading the offense instantly also has generated quite the buzz around the Cardinals, something we haven't seen in a few years.
There's legitimate excitement within Arizona's fan base purely thanks to the presence of Harrison, and while the talent of the Ohio State product alone was enough to confirm him as the Cardinals' best move, everything that has followed him landing in the desert is just the cherry on top.