Why Cardinals Need Asante Samuel Jr.
The week is winding down for the opening of the 2025 NFL new year with free agency frenzy nearly at a close. The Arizona Cardinals were aggressive, although many wish they were more so than they were.
It felt like a lot of big names signed elsewhere that fans would’ve preferred to see sign with the Cardinals. It’s always hard to determine whether or not a team was simply outbid or a player did not want to sign with them, but it’s left fans restless, nonetheless.
There’s still more than a handful of players available in the market who could come in and make an impact for Arizona even after most premier names have found new homes.
There is one relatively big name remaining in the pool, depending on what part of this player you value the most… That player is Asante Samuel Jr.
This is the same Asante Samuel as his father, who was a Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion with the Patriots and other teams in the 2000's. Through four seasons, his son has shown very similar play style, but he is coming off of an injury that has devalued him
There’s also technical work that needs refinement headlined by tackling.
But like his dad, Samuel has terrific instincts and ball skills that lead to turnovers. I believe that last season‘s shoulder injury has completely overshadowed his first three years in the league where he looked capable of being a Pro Bowl talent like his father.
I myself am surprised that Samuel has remained a free agent this long and truly believe that he will become one of the best value signings of the offseason. I encourage nearly every team to target him right now regardless of any depth they may have in their secondary
Arizona is already ahead of the curve, hosting the player for a visit yesterday.
When looking at this Cardinals team, I don’t see cornerback as a dire need for the team when compared to other spots, such as pass, rusher, defensive tackle, and offensive line. However, I am someone who believes the room could be substantially upgraded.
Sean Murphy-Bunting is a fine corner and I have no issues with him as a starter. I don’t value him as a team’s top cover man. I feel the same with Max Melton and Starling Thomas, while Garrett Williams needs to stay inside at slot.
I’d like to see another man added for the boundary, however, and Samuel is the perfect guy for that.
The Cardinals’ secondary is quite an underrated group right now. The top three outside quarters are all starters for several teams. Williams is an ascending nickel corner and could be top five in that role by the end of 2025. The safety room also has plenty of studs headlined by Budda Baker.
It truly is a unit that doesn’t need significant capital invested.
But as always, that doesn’t mean that upgrades shouldn’t be considered.
Considering plenty of factors, including Samuel‘s age (he turns 26 years old in October), significant playing time (started 47 of 50 career games), and production (six career interceptions and 37 pass break ups)… Samuel is a player I personally highly value and covet for my team.
The last thing I’d like to add as I wrapped this up, is I believe in Samuel to continue his ascend toward being a true number one cover for a team. I would especially believe this to be true in the desert, where Samuel can stand out in a group of very good players.
You can never have too many defensive backs in today’s NFL; you certainly can never have too many high-end cover guys. Samuel makes an already deep room better, but more importantly, he provides a top dog on the back end.
With Samuel outside and Williams at nickel, the Cardinals suddenly have an ace duo at corner to go with a wonderful rotation of Murphy-Bunting, Melton, and Thomas.
This was a move that I had mentioned during the offseason as a sneaky signing that I would absolutely love. Should this come to fruition, my perception of this free agency for the Cardinals would change for the better.
Sign me up for another high-end corner on a defense that is trending upward.