Cardinals Host Top Free Agent CB
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are hosting one of the top names in the cornerback market.
According to NFL insider Field Yates, the Cardinals hosted cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. on a visit today.
With free agent additions such as Josh Sweat (OLB) and Dalvin Tomlinson (DT), the Cardinals could now add another upgrade to the defensive side of the ball.
Samuel, a second-round pick, is considered to be one of the biggest names still available.
His production has been fairly eye-opening to begin his career.
In Arizona's cornerback room currently is Max Melton, Starling Thomas, Garrett Williams and Sean Murphy-Bunting.
At his end of season press conference, Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters he was impressed with the secondary improving over the course of the season.
"Let me go with my baby. I think the back end did a really good job and I don't think that we've played to our ceiling," said Gannon.
"I think we've got another level to hit to play better. I would say the front we need to do better in the run game and better in the pass game, but we affected the passer through multiple games this year."
The Cardinals weren't exactly favorites to land another cornerback in the opening stages of the draft or free agency, though a player such as Samuel could raise their ceiling even higher.
Samuel played in just four games last season before being placed on injured reserve with a shoulder injury. His Spotrac market value is $11.5 million per season.