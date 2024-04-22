Draft Insider Says Cardinals Pick is 'For Sale'
ARIZONA -- We're just days away from the 2024 NFL Draft, and the Arizona Cardinals are as much of a wild card as any other team looking to improve their organization when April 25 finally rolls around.
Stay or go: That's been the debate here in the desert for the last few months.
Arizona has a golden opportunity to either select a cornerstone player or move down for some heavy draft capital.
ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter recently appeared on the Pat McAfee Show and offered this on the No. 4 pick:
"Here's where I would say: the Cardinals pick is for sale, but no sale's final until they're on the clock. And even then, I think four is going to be a tough spot to get to for some teams. I just don't know in the end that Arizona is going to be willing to give up the chance to get the top wide receiver in this draft, to move out of that spot, to get extra picks.
"Could it happen? Look, the Cardinals were brilliant last year in the way they manipulated the draft. Monti Ossenfort - their general manager - went from three to 12 to six, got everything he wanted in more picks. It was brilliant. It was great. And they're gonna be open to doing the same thing.
"But let's just assume that it's Minnesota - which is the most likely team in my mind to trade up. Is Minnesota gonna give up all the compensation that it needs to, to get up to four, when it might be able to do it at five or if the Giants aren't going quarterback then Minnesota might be able to sit where it is. Or if you're worried about a team jumping you and you just want to lock it in, trade up with Tennessee at seven or Atlanta at eight. You go there and you get your quarterback at that spot.
"That's what Minnesota has to weigh: how high is too high? And there really is no price that's too high if you believe in a quarterback at all. So it's a case where Minnesota's a team to watch and once the three quarterbacks go 1-2-3, which we all expect in whatever order it is, then we start to see who's going to be moving up to number four, or five or seven, or whatever it is like, but somebody's going to try to move up at some point in time."
The Cardinals haven't been shy about their intentions of possibility moving down the board.
"There'll be a big neon sign that says open - I don't like it blinking, that kind of messes with my eyes," Ossenfort joked with reporters earlier this offseason.
"But yeah, we're always going to be listening. We'll always have the conversation - we may not get to a point where the deal makes sense, whether it's at four or anywhere we're picking, but we're always going to have the conversation. If it makes sense and if it's attractive to building our team, then it's something that we'll certainly consider no matter where we're at in the draft."
Schefter dove more into Arizona's No. 4 pick in a recent article, which you can read more about here: