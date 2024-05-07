Cardinals' Offense 'Quietly Dynamic'
ARIZONA -- Don't look now, but the Arizona Cardinals have some potential on the offensive side of the ball.
With a healthy Kyler Murray back in the mix, a strong James Conner touting the rock, tight end Trey McBride ready to take off after a breakout season and Marvin Harrison Jr. now in the wide receiver's room, the Cardinals have a "quietly dynamic" offense according to Pro Football Focus.
"Kyler Murray is well over a year removed from a torn ACL and is now surrounded by a very talented cache of skill players. Joining a group that already includes James Conner, Trey McBride, Michael Wilson and Greg Dortch are Marvin Harrison Jr. and Trey Benson," wrote Dalton Wasserman.
"Harrison is one of the best wide receiver prospects of the past decade. He led the FBS with a 92.3 receiving grade and has no major flaws in his game. He is the best receiver Arizona has had since prime Larry Fitzgerald.
"Benson also arrives as a great complement to Conner in the backfield. His breakaway speed and tackle-breaking ability make him another dynamic threat for a team that quietly led the NFL in rushing grade last season. Though the Cardinals added some pieces defensively, they are still a work in progress on that side of the ball. The continued health of Kyler Murray and the additions of Harrison and Benson will give their offense a chance to compete."
The Cardinals could potentially add to their wide receiver's room with the addition of free agent Zay Jones, who is visiting the team facility today.
There's excitement on each level for Arizona's offense, as Murray flashed some of the things that made him exciting in previous years after returning from injury. Now - he'll have a full offseason to digest Drew Petzing's offensive scheme.
Conner's coming off one of his best seasons to date and is also joined by Benson, the second running back taken in the 2024 NFL Draft. There wasn't much to complain about in Arizona's rushing attack last season, though the Cardinals didn't quite have a shiny option behind Conner - until now.
Not much needs to be said about Harrison Jr. as a prospect - as the generational WR prospect immediately upgrades a room that already saw good things from Wilson and Dortch last season.
McBride could already be considered one of the best players at his position (under the likes of Travis Kelce, of course) and is only seemingly scratching the surface of what he could be. Rookie TE Tip Reiman arrives as one of the draft's best run-blocking tight ends and should help provide solid TE2 support under McBride.
Who can forget about the offensive line? The Cardinals signed Jonah Williams to a two-year, $30 million deal in the offseason to add to a solid crew of Hjalte Froholdt, Will Hernandez and Paris Johnson Jr. - only the left guard spot is up for grabs as of now, though the Cardinals have a few options to supplement the position.
There's plenty to like about Arizona's offense moving forward.