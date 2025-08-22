Betting Analyst Says Fade 'Forgettable' Cardinals in 2025
Opinions are like podcasts - everybody has one.
The Arizona Cardinals hope to prove podcasters, sports bettors and critics wrong entering 2025.
Arizona once held a 6-4 record and first seat atop the NFC West entering their bye week before losing their last five-of-seven games and completely whiffing on the postseason.
After upgrading their defense over the offseason, there's buzz around the desert the Cardinals could make a postseason appearance for the first time since 2021.
Not so fast, according to ESPN.
Cardinals Projected to Hit Under 8.5 Wins
In ESPN's NFC West betting preview, the Cardinals were projected to hit the under on their 8.5 estimated win total this season.
"The Cardinals are one of those teams I constantly forget about, and maybe that's the point. They were 6-4 going into their bye last season but then cratered and won just two games the rest of the way. That wasn't a fluke," wrote Maldonado.
"It's been their M.O. for years. Kyler Murray stayed healthy but couldn't push the ball downfield, and even though the defense added pieces, it still still struggled to produce turnovers. And this season, the Cardinals draw the third-toughest closing stretch from Week 11 on. Unless the offense finds another gear or the defense makes a real leap, nine wins feels like a reach.
"Arizona might fly early, but those wings tend to melt. Fade the forgettable."
The Seattle Seahawks also have an over/under of 8.5 wins while the San Francisco 49ers (10.5) and Los Angeles Rams (9.5) sit above Arizona in the division.
The Cardinals haven't won the NFC West since 2015 but are on track to have a strong season under third-year coach Jonathan Gannon, who managed to double Arizona's win total from four to eight in 2024.
With an improved roster comes expectations of reaching the playoffs - the first time he's experienced such since taking the gig.
Gannon's had plenty of postseason success with the Philadelphia Eagles as their defensive coordinator, and though the recently signed Josh Sweat is fresh off a Super Bowl win with Philadelphia this past season, the Cardinals don't feature much championship pedigree on their roster.
While the Super Bowl is an extreme ask of this team, competing for the postseason is not. Evaluating both talent and continuity, this season should be considered a disappointment if they hit under nine wins.