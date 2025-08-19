Arizona Cardinals Whiff on Playoffs in Latest Projections
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have a considerable amount of buzz generated in the desert ahead of what should be a fun 2025 campaign.
The Cardinals loaded the defensive side of the ball up this past offseason and are banking on guys such as Kyler Murray and Marvin Harrison Jr. taking the next step in order to hit the postseason for the first time since 2021.
Will they do so? NFL.com says... not quite.
Arizona Cardinals Not Projected to Make Postseason
Arizona was projected to finish third and fourth in the NFC West by NFL.com's Ali Bhanpuri & Adam Rank. Bhanpuri had the Cardinals going 8-9 while Rank saw them hit 9-8.
"I think the Cardinals' offense will be more consistent this season, so I was surprised when I ultimately had them losing five of their final seven games, just as they did last year," said Bhanpuri.
"Even though the bottom falls out after Thanksgiving, I suspect many of those December games -- like at Houston and against Atlanta -- will end up being close. Don't count on Arizona being an easy out."
Bhanpuri has the Cardinals starting 6-3 out of the gates.
"After winning consecutive road games, including this matchup at Seattle, the Cardinals hit the midpoint at 6-3, putting themselves in the thick of the NFC West race. As far as first halves go, Arizona couldn't ask for much more," said Bhanpuri.
... Before eventually losing their final six-of-seven.
"A tough one at Tampa at the end of November kicks off a brutal stretch that includes home-and-away tilts against the Rams, as well as trips to Houston and Cincinnati. This gauntlet ultimately dooms the Cardinals' playoff chances," he wrote.
The Cardinals are tied for the fifth-easiest strength of schedule entering 2025 based off win/loss percentage for opponents last season at .457.
After finishing 8-9 last season, many in Arizona believe now is the time for the Cardinals to make the postseason leap after only seemingly improving their roster over the last few months.
It's a tough NFC West - no doubt - though the division appears to be wide open with any of the four teams appearing capable of winning.
The talent is there. The coaching staff is in place. The cohesion and locker room in Arizona also is there, too.
Opinions are split on the Cardinals - though at minimum they should be in contention down the stretch.