Predicting Arizona Cardinals 53-Man Roster
There is still one more preseason game to go to finish out this final period before the regular season, but that doesn't mean we can't take an early crack at what the final 53-man roster might look like.
There is one more public chance at evaluating the bottom of the roster players with a match against the Las Vegas Raiders, but after that the Arizona Cardinals only have until 4 p.m. ET, August 26 to cut their roster down to a final 53-man active list.
There is more talent on this roster than in previous seasons so the coaching staff will be faced with more difficult decisions this year as they cut true NFL talent to land with only the best of the best. Not a bad spot to be in.
So, let's take an early look at some predictions for who will still be there on August 26th.
Offense
QB (2): Kyler Murray, Jacoby Brissett
Clearly, there is no surprise with the two names listed here. Kyler Murray has been the franchise quarterback since Day 1 back in 2019 and Brissett was brought in as the clear-cut backup. The odd man out is Clayton Tune who has survived on the roster for two years now, but with other position groups needing an extra spot this year he is a prime practice squad candidate.
RB (4): James Conner, Trey Benson, Emari Demercado, DeeJay Dallas
With no major additions in free agency or the draft, the Cardinals look set to bring back their full running back room from 2024. This is not a bad thing at all as this group led the team to several top ten rankings in rushing metrics.
Conner leads the way still, but hopes are high for second year player Benson to take on a larger role as a semi-featured back. Demercado still provides great pass blocking and third down value while Dallas will continue to be relied upon on special teams.
OL (10): Paris Johnson, Jr., Evan Brown, Hjalte Froholdt, Isaiah Adams, Jonah Williams, Will Hernandez, Kelvin Beachum, Josh Fryar, Jon Gaines II, Hayden Conner
The starting lineup of Johnson, Brown, Froholdt, Adams, and Williams seems well set. In a perfect world that group stays healthy for a full season and provides solid offensive line play like last season.
The issue with the offensive line is the depth behind Beachum and the recently re-signed Will Hernandez. That is where some question marks remain and will hopefully be answered in the last preseason match of the year. If not, this is one position where some outside additions could be seen from other team's training camp cuts.
TE (3): Trey McBride, Tip Reiman, Elijah Higgins
This trio has a decent argument for one of the best top-to-bottom tight end groups in the league.
McBride is no longer a budding superstar, he has arrived as one of the top three at his position and for good reason after a phenomenal 2024.
Reiman is an incredible blocking tight end that has shown an even higher level of intensity through offseason practices and the preseason than his rookie campaign. He is paired with a former Stanford receiver in Higgins who strikes a great balance between acuity in the blocking/running game and his hands.
WR (6): Marvin Harrison, Jr., Michael Wilson, Greg Dortch, Zay Jones, Simi Fehoko, Xavier Weaver
There aren't many changes for this position group from the room that existed last year beyond the addition of Simi Fehoko, who is expected to make the team due to his special teams abilities.
The Cardinals absolutely need to get more out of their receivers in 2025 and that starts first and foremost with Marvin Harrison, Jr. taking a leap. He didn't have a bad rookie campaign but did fall short of what were admittedly sky-high expectations.
Michael Wilson also taking a step forward as the No. 2 receiver would go a long way toward the Cardinals being a much more dangerous passing team.
Defense
DL (7): Calais Campbell, Dalvin Tomlinson, Darius Robinson, Dante Stills, L.J. Collier, Justin Jones, Walter Nolen (PUP)
Of all groups, this one got the most attention from general manager Monti Ossenfort over the past few offseasons. It is almost a completely rebuilt position even when compared to just three years ago.
The top end is fairly set in stone with Campbell, Tomlinson, Robinson and Walter Nolen. The bottom half gets a bit dicier with some tough decisions for a staff who is in the enviable position of having to let some talent go out the door at the end of the day.
Stills was one of the most reliable lineman last season, so he looks to retain a spot. The Cardinals have a lot of money sunk into Jones and a great relationship with Collier who seems to be thankful to the organization after giving him a second-chance in the NFL.
P.J. Mustipher and Elijah Simmons are two names on the bubble to watch for on the way toward final cuts.
OLB (5): Josh Sweat, Baron Browning, Zaven Collins, Jordan Burch, B.J. Ojulari (PUP)
Defensive success for the Cardinals lies with a much-improved pass rush. The hope is that marquee free agent signing Josh Sweat will immediately step into a star role and be the rising tide that lifts all ships.
Jordan Burch has had an impressive preseason run so far and is one of the rookies that has stood out as one that could have a year one impact as part of this rebuilt pass rush rotation.
After several setbacks, hopes are that Ojulari will finally see the field for significant playing time and prove that the belief this coaching staff has in him is not ill-founded.
ILB (4): Mack Wilson, Sr., Cody Simon, Akeem Davis-Gaither, Owen Pappoe
Frankly, this might be the weakest position group on the team. The lineup behind Mack Wilson, Sr. is largely unproven other than Davis-Gaither who has a significant amount of professional snaps.
Mykal Walker was signed in free agency but has not generated a ton of buzz through training camp and the top two spots seem set with Wilson and Davis-Gaither with Simon and Pappoe needing to fight it out for playing time.
CB (5): Max Melton, Will Johnson, Garrett Williams, Denzel Burke, Darren Hall
This group looks a lot different than it would have been just a couple of months ago. Veteran corners Sean Murphy-Bunting and Starling Thomas V both suffered season-ending injuries that landed them on IR.
This means that the bottom of this room will include two players who might not have had a chance but now get the opportunity to prove themselves. Hall has had yet another very impressive preseason and is trending toward a roster spot. Fifth round draft pick Burke has also impressed and will be fighting to the bitter end with Elijah Jones and Kei'Trel Clark for one of the final spots.
S (4): Budda Baker, Jalen Thompson, Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, Kitan Crawford
Baker and Thompson represent one of the most solid safety duos in the NFL. Joining them will be second year safety Taylor-Demerson who the coaching staff sees as a legit player who deserves more playing time. Expect to see him worked in more often in three-safety sets.
Crawford is a special teams ace who would make the team on that potential alone but he first has to beat out veteran Joey Blount who fulfills the same role. Expect the Cardinals to side with youth and longevity and take Crawford.
Special Teams
K (1): Chad Ryland
Ryland impressed in 2024 with three game winning kicks and a solid performance top to bottom. No competition here.
P (1): Blake Gillikin
Gillikin is coming off a 478 punt yard performance in the second preseason game in Denver. There is no competition here.
LS (1): Aaron Brewer
Long-time longsnapper Aaron Brewer is giving it one more go.