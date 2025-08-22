Cardinals RB Named Top Fantasy Football Sleeper
ARIZONA -- After making several key additions to their defense, all eyes are on the Arizona Cardinals' offense entering 2025.
Led by seventh-year quarterback Kyler Murray, the team's arsenal of weapons remained untouched from last season.
While names such as tight end Trey McBride, wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and running back James Conner will continue to do heavy lifting for offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, the Cardinals will need a few more names to emerge.
Enter: second-year running back Trey Benson.
Trey Benson Named Fantasy Football Sleeper
Benson was slow to find his footing last season, though the end of his rookie campaign showed some promise in what could be for the former Florida State home-run hitter.
Sports Illustrated's Shawn Childs named Benson as one of the top five fantasy football sleepers ahead of 2025:
"In the 2024 NFL Draft, Bensen was the second running back selected with the second pick in the third round. He is a between-the-tackles runner with the wiggle and power to make defenders miss in tight quarters. He ran a 4.39 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, showing his ability to finish runs over the long field if given daylight at the second level of the defense," wrote Childs.
"His role and opportunity point to workhorse upside at the next level. Bensen will get plenty of chances at the goal line, with a reasonable floor catching the ball. His vision must improve, and his speed is more built up than sudden. Benson should handle himself in pass protection.
"Bensen finished with 350 combined yards with one touchdown and six catches on 69 touches. He gained 5.1 yards per chance. Over the past week, Benson is the 39th-ranked running back in the high-stakes market, with a high ceiling if James Conner has an injury."
Can Trey Benson Take 2025 Leap?
Throughout the offseason, plenty of players and coaches have referred to the Cardinals' backfield as one that possesses two starting running backs.
"I think this will be a big breakout year for Trey. " Murray said earlier this month.
"I think it's just confidence and then reps, and letting the game slow down for him, and just continuing to play more football. The more football he's gonna play, the better he's gonna be."
Benson was part of the starters group who did not dress during the team's Week 2 preseason game against the Denver Broncos, and is unlikely to play this weekend against the Las Vegas Raiders.
“That’s how we’ve been approaching it and looking at it, truthfully,” Conner told reporters when asked about having two starting caliber runners.
“He’s gonna play a lot this year.”