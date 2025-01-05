Best Bets for Cardinals vs 49ers
The Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers are locked into a Week 18 battle in their finale at State Farm Stadium later today.
For one last time, you'll be able to place some cold hard cash on the Cardinals/49ers - here's what betting experts across the web like for today:
Ricky Pearsall Anytime TD Scorer
Reed Wallach, Sports Illustrated: "After four targets in the two weeks prior, Persall had his best performance of the season on Monday Night Football against the Lions, garnering 10 targets and catching height passes for 141 yards with a touchdown catch.
"With Brock Purdy’s status in doubt for this Week 18 matchup, and Josh Dobbs in line to start, this can be a game where Pearsall is targeted a ton as the Niners look to let players down the depth chart get more run.
"The rookie has seen his snap numbers trend up as the season has progressed, but is still being priced with longer odds than more veteran players that can be pulled earlier like George Kittle and Deebo Samuel.
"With that in mind, I’ll go back to Pearsall against a shaky Cards’ pass defense that is 25th in EPA/Dropback."
Kyler Murray Over 28.5 Rushing Yards
Julian Edlow, DraftKings: "Conveniently enough, Murray needs exactly 50 rushing yards and a touchdown to cash his $750,000 bonus. He ran for 83 yards and a touchdown the last time he faced the Niners, and now their season is over and they have nothing to play for. I like that Kyler should be able to call his own number here, so expect him to look to run the ball at any opportunity he has."
Jauan Jennings Over 77.5 Receiving Yards
Tony Farmer, Odds Shark: "Yes, this number is a bit inflated from where it normally is, but it's for good reason. Jennings is 77 yards shy of the 1,000 yard mark and coaches have acknowledge in the media how important it is for them to see Jennings hit that mark. Jennings is a locker room favorite, known for his fierce blocking, and his teammates all want him to hit the milestone.
"Jennings has his former college teammate (Josh Dobbs) throwing him the ball which can only help matters."