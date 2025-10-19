Experts Are All Over These 3 Packers vs. Cardinals Bets
ARIZONA -- Week 7 action is here as the Arizona Cardinals play host to the Green Bay Packers.
The Cardinals approach Sunday without Kyler Murray in the mix, as the starting quarterback will miss a second week due to a foot injury. Jacoby Brissett gets the nod.
For Green Bay, running back Josh Jacobs is questionable with illness and a calf strain. He's considered to be a true game-time decision.
With that info, plenty of people will be looking to wager some nice cold American cash on today's action.
Here's some of the best three bets we could find across the web:
Jordan Love UNDER 19.5 Completions
Ryan Gilbert, Sports Illustrated: "I’m sticking with a bit of a gamescript play here, taking Jordan Love to have fewer than 20 completions against the Cardinals.
"The Packers quarterback has only reached the 20-completion mark once this season, and that was in the 40-40 shootout against the Cowboys, when he had 31 completions on 43 attempts.
"Last week, Love only had 26 attempts against the Bengals, completing 19 of them. He started the season with 16, 19, and 18 completions.
"Green Bay will lean on its running attack in Arizona on Sunday afternoon."
Trey McBride ANYTIME TD Scorer
Nick Stellini, CBS Sports: "Brissett connected with McBride for a touchdown last time out in Indianapolis, and we're backing the star tight end again. The score came on one of 11 targets for McBride, which tied his season high.
"Brissett clearly likes McBride, and whether it's him or Murray under center, it stands to reason McBride will be a primary option in the red zone on Sunday."
Packers -6.5 Spread
Ed Scimia, Covers: "While the Green Bay Packers are 3-1-1 on the year, that might undersell how good they’ve looked overall. Green Bay had a few bad minutes against the Cleveland Browns which led to their only loss, and suffered a bizarre 40-40 tie on the road against the Dallas Cowboys.
"But this is the same team that has a two-touchdown victory over the Detroit Lions. Along with continued improvement by Jordan Love at quarterback, the Packers have held every opponent except for Dallas to 18 points or less, while Arizona is only averaging 21.7 ppg.
"The Cardinals have been keeping games close, but the Packers should be able to outgun them by enough to win by at least a touchdown.
"I’m taking Green Bay to cover."