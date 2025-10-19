Insider Reveals When Kyler Murray Is Finally Expected to Return
ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray, already having missed last week's loss to the Indianapolis Colts, is also expected to be sidelined for Sunday's Week 7 battle against the Green Bay Packers.
However, he is expected back following the team's bye week according to reports.
"Cardinals QB Kyler Murray is expected to return to play after Arizona’s bye week for its Monday night Nov. 3 game at Dallas, per sources," said ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.
"Murray is is expected to miss his second straight game Sunday due to a foot injury, thrusting Jacoby Brissett into the starting role vs. the Packers, per source."
Earlier on Saturday, Murray was ruled out by NFL Media's Ian Rapoport - putting Jacoby Brissett in line for a second consecutive start as Schefter alluded to.
What Happened to Kyler Murray?
Murray sprained his foot towards the tail end of action in Week 5 against the Tennessee Titans.
Murray was questionable both last week and this week after being limited in practice - though it became clear to reporters Murray might not play after he was spotted throwing to practice squad members during open periods of practice.
Murray specifically suffered a mid-foot sprain that is considered to be a version of a Lisfranc injury, which pertains to the bones/tendons in the middle of the foot - though Murray's situation isn't considered to be as serious.
Murray With More Time to Rest
After Sunday, the Cardinals will have a full week off as their bye week is in Week 8. Murray will also have an additional day off, as Arizona travels to play the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football the following week.
That should give Murray plenty of time to rest between now and then. Considering he practiced throughout the week in advance of Week 7, there's hope Murray can be ready to go the next time Arizona takes the field.
Cardinals in Good Hands With Brissett
Brissett had the Cardinals' offense humming in Indianapolis, as Arizona had their best statistical outing of the season.
"I think it started in practice, honestly. Just comfortable in the game plan and being vocal with Drew about things that I like and I didn’t like,” Brissett said (h/t Arizona Sports).
“I was working … with the idea that I got to go with the 1s and just running the plays that I was comfortable with and being vocal about either running it again or the adjustments we have off those plays.”
If Brissett can play like he did last week, the Cardinals just might be in business.