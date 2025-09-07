Experts Love These 3 Cardinals vs Saints Prop Bets
The New Orleans Saints play host to the Arizona Cardinals in just a few hours at the Superdome, kicking off the 2025 regular season.
And what a buzz there is.
The NFL is officially back, and thus millions of people will have the opportunity to place various bets and wager on the game, particularly on the Cardinals - who are the biggest road favorites today in Week 1 with a 6.5-point spread in their favor.
As far as player props go, experts seem to like the following:
Experts Pick These Prop Bets for Saints vs Cardinals Week 1
Alvin Kamara OVER 14.5 Rushing Attempts
Peter Dewey, SI National: "New Orleans’ offense is likely going to revolve around Alvin Kamara once again this season with Spencer Rattler getting the start in Week 1 and Tyler Shough (a 2025 second-round pick) waiting in the wings.
"Last season, Kamara carried the ball 15 or more times in nine of his 14 games while playing 70.8 percent of the Saints’ offensive snaps.
"For what it’s worth, the Cardinals allowed the eight-most yards per carry in the 2024 season, so New Orleans may look to attack there in Week 1 as it tries to sustain drives with Rattler under center.
"Kamara is going to get touches through the air as well, but at -103, I think these are some pretty favorable odds for the star running back to see a normal workload in Week 1. He averaged 16.3 carries per game in 2024."
James Conner UNDER 68.5 Rushing Yards
CBS Sports: "The Saints had one of the worst rushing defenses in the league last season, ranking 31st in run yards allowed (141.4). Meanwhile, Arizona was seventh in rushing offense (144.2) last year. Conner racked up 1,094 rushing yards in 2024, but Trey Benson and Kyler Murray will take away some of his carries. SportsLine's Machine Learning Model predicts Conner will finish with 51.3 rushing yards in this contest."
Trey McBride OVER 64.5 Receiving Yards
Landon Silinsky, DraftKings: "McBride quietly had one of the most productive tight end seasons in recent memory last year. Despite scoring just two touchdowns, he totaled 111 receptions for 1,146 yards, clearing this 64.5-yard number in 10-of-16 games, including seven of his final eight.
"With Marvin Harrison Jr. commanding attention downfield, McBride thrives in the intermediate part of the field, using his 6’4”, 247-pound frame to dominate linebackers and safeties. He’s Kyler Murray’s clear safety valve, and in a soft matchup like this one, he should hit the ground running to open the season."