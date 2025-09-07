Kyler Murray Suffers Illness Before Cardinals Season Opener
The Arizona Cardinals have added Kyler Murray to today's injury report against the New Orleans Saints with an illness. He will not have an injury designation and is expected to play, as confirmed by the team.
Cardinals vs Saints is set for a 10:00 AM MST kickoff. Inactives are due 90 minutes prior at 8:30 AM MST.
Murray and the Cardinals flew into New Orleans yesterday on a one-day trip rather than typically leaving on a Friday evening.
Though Murray should be just fine and will play, this should be something to monitor throughout the game.
Kyler Murray Ready vs Saints
On playing in a regular season game after spending weeks preparing:
“It’s year seven for me, so I think when I was younger the anxiety, the anticipation for how's it going to be, what's it going to look like, how am I going to do this, how are we going to score… All those things that you think about and come into question as the week goes on and the game gets closer. I feel like I'm in a place where now it's just be where your feet are. Today's Wednesday… all I can control is Wednesday. I'm not really worried about Sunday. I know JG (Head Coach Jonathan Gannon), he told that to the guys, but that's genuinely where I was initially because you get so worked up trying to anticipate how well you're going to play, what coverages you're going to see, who's going to do what… all these things. You can't even worry about all that stuff. Just be where your feet are, focus on today and let Sunday come when Sunday comes.”
On opening on the road for the third straight season:
“Honestly, I love it. I don't mind it at all. (It’s) another opportunity to go play football with my guys and I've said it since the offseason, ‘I feel like we have a great group of guys in the locker room and they're ready to go.’”
On if he has thought about what success looks like offensively:
“Honestly, (I’m) just trying to go out there and execute. I'm not really trying to envision how many passing yards I'm going to have, rushing yards and all that stuff. I'm just trying to go out there and execute. What it looks like at the end of the game, all that really matters is the win. That's the focus.”
On if he used to envision his stats:
“We all do. We all still do. It’s just what it is. We all have goals and aspirations in this game, but understanding… every award I've won is on the back burner. Winning the Heisman, that was a team award. I just ended up winning it because obviously I was the quarterback and I made plays, but I wasn't focused on doing that. All of that stuff comes if your team wins.”
On his sense on the team’s potential:
“I know what we can be. Again, that's just me talking and none of that matters. We still have to go out there, execute and do it. As far as (the) roster goes, I think we're in a place where we can be very confident in what we have and feel like if we just go out there and execute, that’s enough. (We) don't have to be heroes, but at the end of the day, (the) ball has to be rolled out there and we have to go do it.”
On his last time playing at Caesars Superdome as a rookie:
“Watching (Former Saints QB) Drew Brees and really you're in awe. Obviously, he is who he is and me being a rookie, trying to really just soak (it) up… watching him from afar my whole life and then being able to see it up close, but at the same time being in the game and trying to win. At that time, I remember things were moving so fast, it was like a thousand cuts by death or something like that. It wasn't anything special, but I want to say we got beat pretty handedly. Just watching him, it wasn’t like a 60-yard bomb here, he just did his job the whole way down the field and they ended up putting the ball in end zone and we didn’t. I do remember that day though.”
On Saints QB Spencer Rattler:
“I didn't get to really spend much time with him. Obviously, I saw how his things at OU turned out… adversity for him obviously. Again, I don't really know ‘Spence’ but I've been around him a little bit (and) chopped it up with him. Seems like good dude, but I can't really speak on him much.”
On his recent visit to Allen High School:
“Honestly, just going home (and) being with my family. The dog was in training… I had to go pick up the dog. We didn't really get outside too much because it was thunderstorming and raining. (It was) just a little refresh back. (It’s) always good to go back home right before the season, be with my family and just get ready for what's about to come.”
On the development of his decision making:
“I think that's just the maturation of the game as you get older. Talking to (Hall of Fame Quarterback) Peyton (Manning) in Denver (and) those types of things… you really cherish those. The check downs, the throwing, the ball away or taking a sack when you need to or not taking a sack… just the little nuances of the position that when you're a rookie (or) second-year guy, you don't really understand or (when) you're in college, you don't understand. Just being in that position now as an older dude knowing what we're trying to accomplish. Not always trying to make the flashy play and just keeping the offense on schedule, we’ll be fine.”
On preferring being the walk up point guard or the push up point guard:
“It doesn't matter. Whatever it takes to win to be honest.”
On whether the first game of the season is special to him:
“It’s always special. I just love what I do, I can't really express it enough. I love what I do and it's another opportunity to go out there, show the world who we are, show the world who I am and get to play this game.”
On this being a playoff contending team:
“(We’ll) take it one day at a time.”
On the maturation of his relationship with WR Marvin Harrison Jr.:
“Honestly, I would say communication and understanding what he's thinking and him understanding what I'm thinking. As a rookie, he might've been scared of me. I had to get to know him a little bit and he has to feel comfortable with you. We had to go through the fire to get that relationship going and keep making strides off the field so we could feel each other on and off the field as far as what he's thinking and what I'm thinking. ‘Marv’ and I are in a great place. Honestly, night and day from what we drafted him to now. He'll start conversations with me, I don't have to beg him to talk to me or anything like that. I love where we're at, now it's just time to go execute.”
On why the offense doesn’t use him in the “tush push”:
“I don’t know… maybe stature. I remember I ‘QB-sneaked’ against the Falcons my rookie year. We got the first down by the way, but they were down there messing with my fingers, messing with me and stuff. I told (Former Cardinals Head Coach) Kliff (Kingsbury), I was like, ‘Yo, I'm not doing that again.’ I would do it if we needed to do it. I would definitely do it. I might need to start doing it, to be honest. Touchdowns left and right down there.”
On him using his legs more this season:
“If it comes, it comes. I have to be smart about it, but (I) definitely feel very healthy.”
On having a “sixth sense” under pressure:
“(It comes from) not wanting to get hit. (It comes from) a lot a reps… a gift. I really don’t know.”
On what he wants the offense to be better at this year:
“Be consistent as a whole. We've shown flashes, but I want to be the best offense in the league.”
On using the pressure he feels as a positive:
“Honestly, I don't really feel pressure. I don't know if I told you that, but I trust the work that I put in (and my) God-gifted abilities. I just go out there and play. The anxieties of just what's to come… there is a certain pressure around just in the world of football. Everybody's excited to see what everybody's going to do but I try to ignore that as much as possible. Block it all out, be where my feet are and just hone in on that. To be honest, all of it's just distractions. It's just a lot of distractions that take away from the individuals playing the game mental (heath) and what we really have to do in us go out there and execute.”
On the value of wanting to start fast in road games:
“I think it's I think it's crucial because it is a hostile environment (and) fans will be loud. (The) last thing you want to do is get them turned up to where third down and fourth down are difficult. I think it's crucial (that) we go out there and start fast for sure.”
On the progression of making plays off schedule:
“We’ll see Sunday. Sunday finally counts.”
On his memory from the environment at the Caesars Superdome as a rookie:
“Pregame specifically… their announcements when the guys were running out, they turned the lights off. Probably the coolest intro that I've seen since I've been in the league. Lights were off, flames and everything… It was pretty dope.”
On his favorite place to play road games at:
“It doesn’t matter.”
On embracing entering a hostile environment:
“Yeah, I’d rather be on the road.”
On Oklahoma vs. Michigan this weekend:
“I like us. At home, I like us.”