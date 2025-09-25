Experts Love These 3 Prop Bets for Thursday Night Football
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are set to host the Seattle Seahawks tonight as Week 4 action kicks off.
The Cardinals hope to avoid a 0-2 start in the NFC West while the Seahawks arrive to town after thumping the Saints on Sunday.
With millions of eyes on the game tonight - here's some of the best prop bets we could find across the web:
Kyler Murray First TD Scorer
Garion Thorne, DraftKings: "The Cardinals’ red zone options are an interesting mix at the moment. You have the aforementioned Benson, who is filling in for the injured James Conner, one of the most established goal line backs in the NFL. Then you have Trey McBride (+950), a man who famously does not score touchdowns. When push comes to shove, I expect Kyler Murray will now have to take a little more high-leverage responsibility onto his own plate.
"Murray is no stranger to the end zone. While he’s never quite recaptured his scrambling acumen from 2020 — a season where he racked up 11 rushing touchdowns — Murray’s 31 career rushing TDs are tied for the fifth-most among active quarterbacks. Murray’s also registered at least six carries and 30 rushing yards in all three contests so far in 2025, so his legs are clearly apart of the offense’s game plan."
Jaxon Smith-Njigba OVER 84.5 Receiving Yards
Annie Nader, FanDuel: "Jaxon Smith-Njigba has posted a head-turning 124, 103, and 96 receiving yards through three games. He's bound to come down to earth at some point, though I can’t help but bet on his role in this friendly matchup against the Cardinals.
"JSN's market shares are truly unrivaled. He's being peppered for a 40.3% target share and 53.7% air yards share while netting an absurd 4.75 yards per route run. He's averaging 88.8 receiving yards across his last 12 games, and this isn't a matchup where I want to fade him.
"Sam Darnold and company are moving indoors for the first time of the season and taking on an Arizona group that's coughed up the most catches (48), most targets (79), and sixth-most receiving yards (494) to opposing wide receivers. Tetairoa McMillan burned the Cardinals for 100 yards in Week 2 before Ricky Pearsall got them for 117 yards in Week 3. Add in a close 1.5-point spread that could force Seattle into a pass-heavy script, and I like JSN's chances to deliver tonight."
Sam Darnold OVER 29.5 Passing Attempts
Seth Walder, ESPN: "The Seahawks are perhaps slightly more pass-heavy than we might have guessed. Last week, Darnold attempted only 18 passes in Seattle's blowout win over the Saints. But context is key: The Seahawks were winning big all game. In fact, after adjusting for that context, the Seahawks were actually the second-heaviest pass rate over expectation team in Week 3. On the season, they're only a shade above average, but that's enough to get my model to make the fair price on this prop -157."