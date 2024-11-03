All Cardinals

How to Bet Bears vs Cardinals

The three best bets we could find for today's action.

Donnie Druin

Peter Casey-Imagn Images
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals host the Chicago Bears in Week 9 action at State Farm Stadium.

With both teams looking to add a fifth win to their slate, this might be one of the more underrated games of the week.

How to bet the afternoon kickoff, with three picks from across the web:

Caleb Williams OVER 23.5 Rushing Yards

Peter Dewey, Sports Illustrated: "Over his last three games, Williams has really done a solid job using his legs, rushing for 34, 56 and 47 yards while carrying the ball 18 times. 

"The No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft has a favorable matchup against an Arizona team that has allowed 159 rushing yards and three scores to quarterbacks this season. Not only that, but the Cards are allowing 4.6 yards per carry overall. 

"Williams has cleared this total in four of his first seven games, and he’s carried the rock at least four times in six of those seven matchups. 

"After a season-high nine carries last week, I’m buying Williams in this market on Sunday."

D'Andre Swift Anytime TD

Sam Farley, Covers.com: "The final leg is for D’Andre Swift to score. He’s scored four touchdowns all season but they’ve come in each of the past four games. He’s been getting high volume in that spell, with between 16 and 21 carries in each game. If he continues that, he has a great chance to score again."

Spread: Bears +1.5

Matt Trebby, Action Network: "This is a spot to back Chicago coming off an underwhelming performance on the road that ultimately led to one of the more devastating bad beats in NFL history. I have four trends below that indicate the Bears are the pick this week, including a couple of ways to go about backing them. My best bet, though, is taking Chicago as the underdog."

