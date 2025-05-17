All Cardinals

Cowboys Contest Labeled Key Game For Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals have an important game in the upcoming season against the Dallas Cowboys.

Jeremy Brener

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is sacked by Dallas Cowboys defensive end Dorance Armstrong.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is sacked by Dallas Cowboys defensive end Dorance Armstrong. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Arizona Cardinals have a lot of weight on all of their 17 games on the schedule, but there's one in particular that the team will be circling.

It's a little less than six months until the Cardinals visit the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football in early November, but ESPN insider Josh Weinfuss labeled the game as a major one for the team.

"It'll be a Kyler Murray homecoming on Monday night and he'll be ready to show his friends, family and home state how far he's come since his days of going undefeated at Allen High School in suburban Dallas. This could end up being a critical game in the Cardinals' playoff quest, as Arizona and Dallas could both be in the NFC postseason hunt. Arizona will be coming off a bye, which will give the Cardinals fresh legs to play in a showcase spot," Weinfuss wrote.

The Cardinals should look to use this game as a way to bring in momentum for the second half of the season. Emotions will be high for the Cardinals against the Cowboys, but if they can come into the game with a sound mindset undergoing business as usual, Arizona could grab a big win that could go a long way towards making the playoffs.

The Cowboys game starts a three-week stretch for the Cowboys that is crucial towards the team's success.

"The next stretch will be the three games after the bye: at Dallas in Week 9, at Seattle in Week 10 and home against the 49ers in Week 11. Those games could help the Cardinals create separation or doom their postseason chances," Weinfuss wrote.

In the meantime, the Cardinals will begin preparing for the regular season with OTA's later this month ahead of training camp, which starts in late July.

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.