Cowboys Contest Labeled Key Game For Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals have a lot of weight on all of their 17 games on the schedule, but there's one in particular that the team will be circling.
It's a little less than six months until the Cardinals visit the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football in early November, but ESPN insider Josh Weinfuss labeled the game as a major one for the team.
"It'll be a Kyler Murray homecoming on Monday night and he'll be ready to show his friends, family and home state how far he's come since his days of going undefeated at Allen High School in suburban Dallas. This could end up being a critical game in the Cardinals' playoff quest, as Arizona and Dallas could both be in the NFC postseason hunt. Arizona will be coming off a bye, which will give the Cardinals fresh legs to play in a showcase spot," Weinfuss wrote.
The Cardinals should look to use this game as a way to bring in momentum for the second half of the season. Emotions will be high for the Cardinals against the Cowboys, but if they can come into the game with a sound mindset undergoing business as usual, Arizona could grab a big win that could go a long way towards making the playoffs.
The Cowboys game starts a three-week stretch for the Cowboys that is crucial towards the team's success.
"The next stretch will be the three games after the bye: at Dallas in Week 9, at Seattle in Week 10 and home against the 49ers in Week 11. Those games could help the Cardinals create separation or doom their postseason chances," Weinfuss wrote.
In the meantime, the Cardinals will begin preparing for the regular season with OTA's later this month ahead of training camp, which starts in late July.