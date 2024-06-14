Former Cardinals DB Comes Out of Retirement
ARIZONA -- Former Arizona Cardinals defensive back Tony Jefferson has reportedly found a new home.
Per NFL insider Jordan Schultz:
"Comeback complete: Free agent safety Tony Jefferson is officially coming out of retirement and signing with the #Chargers, per sources.
"The deal comes after Jefferson tried out during LA’s minicamp and impressed. New Bolts GM Joe Hortiz was previously in Baltimore with Jefferson."
Jefferson turned 32-years-old earlier this year.
He first joined the league as an undrafted free agent with the Cardinals in 2013. Jefferson earned his first career start just two games into his rookie campaign and would go on to miss just one game in the entire four years he spent in the desert.
Jefferson's last season in Arizona featured 14 starts to pair with 96 tackles, five passes defensed and two sacks.
In the 2017 offseason, Jefferson inked a four-year, $34 million contract with the Baltimore Ravens and was a pivotal part of their defense until he tore his ACL in 2019. He's also featured for the New York Giants, San Francisco 49ers and a second stint in Baltimore before retiring in 2023.
Now, he's out of retirement (after operating in a scouting role for the Ravens last season) and joins a Chargers defense that's under new leadership. Jefferson announced his intentions to un-retire just a few weeks ago.
Now, he's back in the league.