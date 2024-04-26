Interview With New Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr.
ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals fans are through-the-roof amped to see Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. land in the desert.
The organization themselves must be fairly excited too - and the same could be said for the man himself:
"I could not be more excited to be an Arizona Cardinal, really. I'm super excited to get the work and that's really where my mind's at right now," Harrison told reporters on a conference call following his selection at No. 4.
Harrison - who plans to enjoy some time with his family after a hectic night - will fly to Arizona shortly and will be introduced as the newest member of the Cardinals at some point over the weekend.
He doesn't know what number he'll wear quite yet - though he knew coming to Arizona was a very real option:
"It's definitely one of the options I thought could happen," said Harrison. "I just wanted to go into the draft with an open mind - didn't have any expectations, but as soon as I got the phone call, man, I was really excited like I said."
Harrison described his visits with the team as "great" and said he met with Kyler Murray and even saw former Ohio State teammate Paris Johnson Jr. - who was also made a first-round pick last season.
"Went great. Really great. I got to meet everybody. Michael [Bidwill] the owner, Monti [Ossenfort] the GM and coach [Jonathan] Gannon. I met with Kyler, obviously, I saw Paris [Johnson]. ... It went great and I loved my visit out there. Defintely can't wait to get back," he said.
When it comes to playing with Murray - Harrison's already sold.
"Kyler's awesome, man. You look at his record from high school - He's always won, and that's the kind of guy that's want to play with. He's just so dynamic as a quarterback and I just want to go in there and make his job easy as much as I can," said Harrison.
He's also pretty excited to be reunited with Johnson - who might have to show him around the desert upon arrival:
"I mean, it's really awesome. I haven't got a chance to talk to him yet but it was kinda like a full-circle moment. I think last year before he even got drafted, he was leaning toward Arizona," said Harrison.
"I was telling him how cool that would be to be playing on the same team. So, crazy a year later that we all made it work.
"I'm just gonna work as hard as I can to earn trust in my coaches and my teammates. Go out there on the field and perform."