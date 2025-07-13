Is 2025 Kyler Murray's Last Chance With Arizona Cardinals?
2025 is a big season for Kyler Murray.
The former No.1 overall pick is now entering his seventh season in the pros and all with the Arizona Cardinals. In that time, we've seen how great he can be. After all, you don't win Offensive Rookie of the Year and make the Pro Bowl in consecutive seasons by accident.
However, that's not been the story of Murray's career -- quite the opposite in fact, thanks to his constant up and down performances. Murray has won the Cardinals football games by himself, but he's also lost games in the same manner. He's consistently inconsistent.
So as we enter this season, perhaps his most important one yet, we have to take a look at whether we are willing to buy or sell our beliefs of him to finally live up to his potential.
Allow me to lay out arguments for both sides of the coin before giving you my own verdict. We'll start with why you should be buying Murray for 2025.
Buy or Sell Kyler Murray Making Strides in 2025?
Why I am buying
Few quarterbacks in the league possess the pure talent that Murray has and we've seen it on full display. As a passer, Murray has a big arm to attack all three parts of the field and can zip passes into tight areas. As a runner, Murray is among the league's best.
There's so much to work with as far as upside is concerned with Murray, and it's not as though it's all theoretical -- we've seen it on multiple occasions that he can be special.
We also have heard both Murray and offensive coordinator Drew Petzing would like to get him more involved as a runner this year. If they put pen to paper on that promise, then we could see a new Murray.
Why I am selling:
How many times have we heard this same old song and dance that Murray wants to run more or that the offense will be better tailored toward his strengths? It's tiring and has hit on my classic saying: "Talk is cheap."
We know what Murray is at this point in time, but we are gaslighted annually that things will be different. On that note, it's difficult to sell me that things will change when literally nothing has -- same offensive coordinator, supporting cast, etc.
My verdict: SELL
Until we see those changes become reality, it's hard to continue investing in the same excuses year after year. The topic has turned into the same situation your toxic ex-boy/girlfriend would give you: I can change! Give me another chance! You can't just give up!
Enough is enough. Consider this your last chance to put this all to bed (until we inevitably get coaxed into another season).
There's no doubting the talent and upside Murray possesses, but it appears he won't be able to reach those heights. That would be fine if we would be honest about it, but it appears to be another year of false promises.