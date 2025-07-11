Stock Watch: Which Arizona Cardinals Are We Buying, Selling in 2025?
ARIZONA -- We're just two weeks removed from training camp for the Arizona Cardinals, and soon cleats will touch grass and football will officially be back in the desert.
There's no underplaying how big of a season it is for figures such as Jonathan Gannon and Kyler Murray - though there's several other pieces to the puzzle that need to play their part.
Which Cardinals are we buying to have good seasons in 2025, and which ones are we selling?
The Cardinals on SI podcast hit the stock market and made their picks:
We touched on six total players in depth in Kyler Murray, Marvin Harrison Jr., Isaiah Adams, Jonah Williams, Darius Robinson and BJ Ojulari.
Murray, who enters his seventh season in the league, is facing his most pivotal as Arizona's franchise quarterback with pressure to get the organizaton back to the postseason. While the Cardinals have built solid pieces around him on both sides of the ball, Arizona will only go as far as Murray takes them.
Harrison looks to have a massive sophomore surge after what many considered to be a dissapointing 2024 season. After bulking up and establishing a connection with Murray, there's hope Harrison can take off and establish himself as the WR1 in the desert.
The Cardinals opted not to bring back Will Hernandez, giving a vote of confidence in right guard Isaiah Adams - who helped fill in for the injured veteran last season as a third-round pick. Adams - who rotated with Trystan Colon - ultimately took hold of the job down the stretch and now is positioned to steady the ship.
Next to him, Jonah Williams looks to return to the starting lineup after missing several weeks with a knee injury - one that ultimately landed him on injured reserve. Entering the final year of his contract, can Williams give Arizona any string of solid play?
Robinson - after an impressive training camp - suffered a calf injury and missed the first bulk of his rookie season between rehab and unfortunate events outside of football. There's potential in the former first-round pick, though a stacked defensive line room will force the Mizzou product to elevate his play.
Ojulari is in a similar spot after suffering a knee injury in training camp last year, as the outside linebacker finished 2023 on a strong note and was expecting to make the coveted second-year leap in 2024. Now, recovering off a major knee injury with new faces in the pass rush room, eyes are on Ojulari to see what he can produce.