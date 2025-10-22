3 Cardinals Who Could Be Traded at Deadline
Should the Arizona Cardinals be buyers or sellers during the NFL's upcoming trade deadline?
Now at 2-5, the 2025 season feels like a lost one for the Cardinals, who entered the season with playoff hopes. They're likely looking ahead to the 2026 season sooner rather than later, with some difficult choices on the horizon, including decisions about the current staff.
That means guys are up for grabs, and the Cardinals could move off some of their players to acquire future assets to improve the team.
That pushes Arizona to the seller side of the trade deadline, although at first glance there aren't a ton of notable players who are likely available.
Guys like Paris Johnson Jr., Marvin Harrison Jr., Trey McBride, Josh Sweat, and Budda Baker will be difficult to move off of, along with several of their younger players on rookie deals.
It leaves pickings slim should Arizona decide to sell, but there are a few players who could drum up some interest from other teams.
The following three players are my top picks for available Cardinals who could be moved. Although I would prefer for most of these guys to stay, they make sense to move on from to make room for the future.
Who knows, maybe the Cardinals can snag some decent return for one of these guys.
Let's start with the lone offensive player I think the Cardinals can afford to trade away... and no, it's not Kyler Murray.
Jonah Williams
If we can be frank, Williams has not been what the Cardinals had hoped for when they acquired his services last summer, and the offensive line is a mess as it is. It feels like a good time to part ways with the veteran and give someone else a chance.
I've been in on Kelvin Beachum starting at right tackle since before the season began, and Josh Fryar played exceptionally in the preseason to earn a more realistic shot to start.
Plenty of teams are hurting for offensive line help, and Williams is still young enough that he could attract a potential buyer. He's on an expiring contract, making him a rental for contending teams.
Darius Robinson
Are the Cardinals ready to move off of last year's first-round draft picks? I'm still not convinced, but Robinson is finding himself less and less involved as others outshine him. This year's first-rounder, Walter Nolen, could be back after the bye week too, which only shrinks Robinson's potential spot with the team.
For a first-rounder to be phased out of a defense halfway through his second year could be a call for change.
Robinson will not return his investment value or likely anything close to that. Sure, he's supremely talented and has outstanding athleticism, but we haven't seen that pop off nearly enough to continue hyping him up. It's time to be realistic and have some tough conversations. For the right price, the Cardinals would be wise to at least listen to offers.
Jalen Thompson
There was no clarity on if Thompson was even going to make the 2025 roster or if he would be traded or cut as a cap casualty.
To this point in the year, Thompson has been fine, but second-year man Dadrion Taylor-Demerson has inherited a large role in the defense. As Thompson's (likely) eventual successor, the time to make the shift could be here sooner than we realize.
Of all the potential trade candidates on the roster, albeit not a substantial number, Thompson is the best of the bunch.
He still has value to the defense, but the veteran is on borrowed time as his contract is set to expire, along with the unlikelihood of him returning to the team next year.
Arizona can get a return on investment sooner rather than later by making the difficult choice to move on from one of their more reliable players over the last several seasons, but at least they have his replacement ready to go.