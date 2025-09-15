3 Major Arizona Cardinals Injuries Still Unsolved
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals lost three starting cornerbacks in Max Melton, Will Johnson and Garrett Williams during their Week 2 win over the Carolina Panthers, all at different points of the game.
Head coach Jonathan Gannon didn't have an update for reporters immediately following the game, nor did he in his standard Monday press conference.
"On the injury front I'll have more later in the week," said Gannon.
Will Johnson Emerging as Promising Piece
Johnson, a second-round pick in this year's draft, slid down draft boards due to long-term concerns over the overall health of his knee.
He injured his groin on Sunday.
Pure-talent wise, he was one of the best corners in the draft, and he proved so in the limited amount of time we saw during training camp, preseason and regular season action.
In the season-opening win against New Orleans, Johnson led the Cardinals with three passes defensed and had an interception that was wiped away due to a penalty on the other side of the field.
Max Melton, Garrett Williams Dealing With Knee Issues
Both Melton and Williams were ruled out of action due to knee injuries.
Melton suffered his in the second quarter and had to be carted off while Williams was hurt on Hunter Renfrow's late touchdown and was helped off the field by assistants straight into the locker room.
Melton, a second-round pick in last year's draft, showed promise towards the end of last season. After preseason injuries to both Starling Thomas and Sean Murphy-Bunting, the Cardinals quickly pivoted to Melton as an unquestioned full-time starter.
Williams, who suffered a serious knee injury in college, has emerged as one of the league's best cornerbacks and was a versatile chess piece for defensive minds in Gannon and coordinator Nick Rallis.
How Can Cardinals Replace Injured Starters?
Should the Cardinals need to replace any of their injured guys in the cornerback room - which it sure looks like that's the case, players such as Kei'Trel Clark and Denzel Burke were pivoted to during Sunday's win.
Clark is a veteran with previous playing experience under his belt in Arizona, as he was relied on heavily during his rookie season in 2023. Burke is a fresh fifth-round pick.
The Burke-Clark duo was often spotted during training camp as a third-string rotation for Arizona.
Now, those faces just might be called upon to carry a heavy load in Arizona's secondary.
The Cardinals are on the road at San Francisco this week.