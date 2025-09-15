Cardinals Legend Named Biggest Winner of Week 2
ARIZONA -- He's still got it.
Arizona Cardinals DE Calais Campbell saved the day in the team's 27-22 win over the Carolina Panthers, sacking quarterback Bryce Young and saving the Cardinals from national embarressment after being on the cusp of blowing a 24-point lead in the second half of Week 2.
Campbell, who had five tackles and two sacks on the afternoon, was named by Bleacher Report as one of the biggest winners of Week 2:
Calais Campbell Rescues Cardinals From Embarrassment
"The Cardinals tried their best to give the game away to the Panthers. They committed several penalties and couldn't get off the field on fourth downs. Carolina made first downs on three out of four fourth-down attempts for the game. Yet in the end, Campbell slammed the door on the Panthers' comeback bid," wrote Brent Sobleski.
"On 4th-and-15, Campbell sacked quarterback Bryce Young near midfield. He logged five tackles (four solo) and two sacks. The 39-year-old defensive lineman—in his 18th season—is still a closer."
“Yeah, huge play obviously. It's a got-to-have it there and we needed it. We definitely needed it, and he came up big. He played good the whole game I thought," Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said of Campbell following the game.
Read More: Calais Campbell Still Winning Games for Arizona Cardinals
Arizona brought Campbell back to the desert on a one-year deal this offseason. While it might indeed be a homecoming to put a close on a tremendous career, Campbell still very clearly has some gas left in the tank.
“It’s been a long time since I played in this stadium as a Cardinal. It felt good. Coming out onto the field and running out of the tunnel, that’s when the emotion hit me. I was doing the same things as I was a long time ago when I was a young, athletic man. I was turnt up, I felt great out there. I felt the love from the crowd… that was awesome," the man himself said following the game.
"Going down to the end zone, praying like I do and seeing all those familiar faces and people with my jersey… I felt all the love. It was pretty surreal. The way the game went… being able to make a play at the end of the game while having the crowd go wild was a really good feeling, that will never get old."
So far, so good on the retirement tour for Campbell.