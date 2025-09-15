All Cardinals

Cardinals Legend Named Biggest Winner of Week 2

This Arizona Cardinals legend sealed the game against Carolina.

Donnie Druin

Sep 14, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Calais Campbell (93) walks off the field after the win against the Carolina Panthers at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images
Sep 14, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Calais Campbell (93) walks off the field after the win against the Carolina Panthers at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images / Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images
In this story:

ARIZONA -- He's still got it.

Arizona Cardinals DE Calais Campbell saved the day in the team's 27-22 win over the Carolina Panthers, sacking quarterback Bryce Young and saving the Cardinals from national embarressment after being on the cusp of blowing a 24-point lead in the second half of Week 2.

Campbell, who had five tackles and two sacks on the afternoon, was named by Bleacher Report as one of the biggest winners of Week 2:

Calais Campbell Rescues Cardinals From Embarrassment

Arizona Cardinals DE Calais Campbel
Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Calais Campbell (93) is introduced before their game against the Carolina Panthers at State Farm Stadium on Sept 14, 2025. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The Cardinals tried their best to give the game away to the Panthers. They committed several penalties and couldn't get off the field on fourth downs. Carolina made first downs on three out of four fourth-down attempts for the game. Yet in the end, Campbell slammed the door on the Panthers' comeback bid," wrote Brent Sobleski.

"On 4th-and-15, Campbell sacked quarterback Bryce Young near midfield. He logged five tackles (four solo) and two sacks. The 39-year-old defensive lineman—in his 18th season—is still a closer."

“Yeah, huge play obviously. It's a got-to-have it there and we needed it. We definitely needed it, and he came up big. He played good the whole game I thought," Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said of Campbell following the game.

Read More: Calais Campbell Still Winning Games for Arizona Cardinals

Arizona brought Campbell back to the desert on a one-year deal this offseason. While it might indeed be a homecoming to put a close on a tremendous career, Campbell still very clearly has some gas left in the tank.

“It’s been a long time since I played in this stadium as a Cardinal. It felt good. Coming out onto the field and running out of the tunnel, that’s when the emotion hit me. I was doing the same things as I was a long time ago when I was a young, athletic man. I was turnt up, I felt great out there. I felt the love from the crowd… that was awesome," the man himself said following the game.

"Going down to the end zone, praying like I do and seeing all those familiar faces and people with my jersey… I felt all the love. It was pretty surreal. The way the game went… being able to make a play at the end of the game while having the crowd go wild was a really good feeling, that will never get old."

So far, so good on the retirement tour for Campbell.

Latest Arizona Cardinals News

feed

Published
Donnie Druin
DONNIE DRUIN

Donnie Druin is the Publisher for All Cardinals and Inside The Suns. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with Fan Nation since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!

Home/News