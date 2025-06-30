3 Stars Arizona Cardinals Could Still Pursue After Jalen Ramsey Trade
The Arizona Cardinals have not staked their future on the output of big-name stars in recent seasons.
While GM Monti Ossenfort has made significant investments in free agency, bringing in some notable players like Josh and Calais Campbell, the Cardinals have not been very active in the trade market, especially with regard to bringing in veteran stars.
Arizona had been urged to trade for star CB Jaylen Ramsey by multiple outlets, but Ramsey was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.
Here are three stars the Cardinals could still swing for, if Ossenfort is willing to make a splash:
1: Cincinnati Bengals EDGE Trey Hendrickson
Trey Hendrickson is still one of the best options available. And he is available, as his contract situation has not found resolution with the Bengals.
Hendrickson is looking for a way out, and the Cardinals, despite having a much-improved DL, could still use that knockout punch edge rusher opposite Sweat.
Hendrickson, despite being 30 years old, has racked up sacks at an inhuman rate. He recorded 17.5 sacks in back-to-back seasons, and has not missed a single game since 2022.
He's been elite in all advanced metrics, and the Cardinals could use another truly dominant edge rusher to put the final touch on a revamped front seven. Considering his very-public dispute with the Bengals, he may not be as expensive a trade as expected, either.
2: Pittsburgh Steelers OLB T.J. Watt
In what seems to be a rising trend, star pass rusher T.J. Watt is also in the midst of a contract dispute, and is also being circulated in trade talks.
Watt is also entering his age-31 season, but has also picked up over 30 sacks in his past two seasons without missing one game. He posted 19.5 sacks in the 2023 season, and came in second in Defensive Player of the Year voting.
Watt is a seven-time Pro Bowler, took home DPOY honors in 2021, and is still a truly elite defender. He may come at a more expensive cost, but there's little doubt he would be worth it.
3: Washington Commanders WR Terry McLaurin
There hasn't been much progress for McLaurin's contract talks, either. He's reportedly seeking a new deal, and his skillset is exactly what Arizona could use offensively.
It also doesn't hurt that he's an Ohio State product.
McLaurin is 29 years old and has played in all 17 games for four straight seasons. He has surpassed 1,000 yards in all but his rookie season.
McLaurin found the end zone a staggering 13 times in 2024, and could be exactly what young star WR Marvin Harrison Jr. needs to take the next step in his development.