3 Surprise Cardinals Who Could Start on Defense
Lots of new faces for this Arizona Cardinals defense means we will see all sorts of great competition available to be had. It’s a great problem to have.
The Cardinals return a few key contributors like Budda Baker and Garrett Williams, both of whom have starting spots secured. Other returners like Dante Stills and Max Melton will fight for their jobs.
Several faces were added in free agency like Josh Sweat and Calais Campbell, who could and likely will find starting roles quickly.
Then, Arizona went all-in defensively on the 2025 NFL Draft with six of seven picks made on that side of the ball highlighted by Walter Nolen and Will Johnson.
Honestly, it makes nearly every position feel wide open and that’s what we’re here to discuss, because I think several guys who “should” be starters may lose their jobs at some point during the year with a surprise guy taking their spot.
I want to start off with the same stipulation I provided in my surprise offensive starters piece: The following players I’m about to name aren’t required to start week one.
Instead, I believe they will have multiple starts, this way I’m not making this list a cop out should someone earn a single start because that feels ridiculous; that’s not quite the victory lap I’d like to celebrate if any of this comes to fruition.
Get it? Got it? Good. Now then, let's look at why a youngster could usurp a legend...
Interior Defensive Line: Darius Robinson
Projected starter: Calais Campbell
I'm not sure where Robinson will end up this year for the Cardinals, but I do know that if he's healthy he's a difference maker. It may be difficult to keep one of last year's round-one picks off the field.
And it could come at the cost of a recently signed and beloved veteran.
Campbell spent his first nine seasons with Arizona before going across the NFL for the next eight years, but he's home now and has a chance to find starting time even as he nears his 40s. He should be one of the first in line for a heavy-role in the front seven.
But that could be as a reserve if the second-year man Robinson can play up to his potential. No player has a guarantee on this defense right now and even the fan-favorite Campbell isn't an exception.
Edge rusher: Zaven Collins
Projected starter: BJ Ojulari
If it were up to me, I would start Baron Browning opposite Josh Sweat while Ojulari recovers from a severe knee injury. But it may not matter who it is between those two given the uncertainty at the position.
Collins is a player that fans may forget about even as a former first-round draft pick by the team. The Tulsa product has been moved all throughout the front seven and seems to be settled in as an edge rusher in this Cardinals defense. The results have been middling with 8.5 sacks in two seasons under Nick Rallis.
Still, it hasn't prevented him from starting all 34 games in that time span. Plus, Collins recorded five of those sacks last season after appearing to grow into the spot more.
It means that Collins cannot be counted out to be a starter outside even with several new faces to the room who have much more experience than him. He's been steady and reliable and may be in for a breakout in year three of this defense.
Cornerback: Will Johnson
Projected starter: Max Melton
Sean Murphy-Bunting will hold down one of two starting spots for outside cornerback for the foreseeable future. Garrett Williams isn't moving as the team's nickel corner, which leaves only one opening for a third corner on the boundary opposite of Murphy-Bunting.
Melton will battle Starling Thomas V for the role, but don't count out the rookie Johnson.
That may sound like a silly claim considering Johnson was a second-round pick from this year's draft with belief that he could have been a first-round selection if not for concerns over his long-term health - but what can't be overlooked is how rookie cornerbacks typically struggle when translating from college to the pros; there's no guarantee that Johnson will be an exception.
Even if we ignore the potential injury history keeping him out for any part of the season, Arizona is not in a spot where they have to force Johnson to get onto the field. They can take their time allowing him to get back to form and prepare for his eventual starting role.
But if he's ready sooner rather than later, don't be surprised to see him starting a slew of games in his debut season.