3 Surprising Arizona Cardinals Roster Cuts

The Arizona Cardinals made these surprise cuts.

Richie Bradshaw

Arizona Cardinals receiver Simi Fehoko (80) celebrates his touchdown catch with teammate Michael Carter (22) as they play against the Las Vegas Raiders at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, on Aug. 23, 2025.
Arizona Cardinals receiver Simi Fehoko (80) celebrates his touchdown catch with teammate Michael Carter (22) as they play against the Las Vegas Raiders at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, on Aug. 23, 2025. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Final cuts are being made across the league and several difficult decisions are being forced for teams as they trim their roster down to just 53 players.

The Arizona Cardinals were faced with tons of tough choices after bringing in so many players during the offseason to create position battles and make the roster as best as it can be.

The results are in, and some cuts were more surprising than others. And although their journeys in the desert may not be over for good, it was still surprising to see their release.

Of the cuts made, these few stood out the most to us, and have us curious for what comes next for them and the Cardinals.

Darren Hall

Arizona Cardinals CB Darren Hall
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jaden Davis (39) defends a pass from Darren Hall (30) during training camp at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., on Monday, July 29, 2024. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

The competition at cornerback heated up for the team after Starling Thomas V went down for the year due to injury. It was already a fierce battle, and we knew tough decisions had to be made. Hall saw some of the most preseason action of any Cardinals' player entirely, but he ultimately did not make the roster.

As long as everything lines up, Hall should be one of the first guys the team calls to sign to their practice squad.

Simi Fehoko

Arizona Cardinals WR Simi Fehoko
Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Simi Fehoko (80) celebrates a touchdown with teammate Travis Vokolek (81) against the Las Vegas Raiders during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Wide receiver was another wide open competition (no pun intended), and Fehoko was right in the middle of it all. Of all the receivers who were competing for a shot on the team, Fehoko was one of the team's bigger standouts.

After not recording a stat against the Chiefs, Fehoko caught three passes (five targets) for 31 yards and two touchdowns against the Broncos and Raiders. His numbers weren't enough to stick with the active roster, but he's another strong candidate to make the practice squad.

DeeJay Dallas

Arizona Cardinals RB DeeJay Dallas
Aug 2, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back DeeJay Dallas (20) during the Red and White practice in training camp at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Dallas's cut was easily the most surprising for me. The Cardinals made sure to hold on to him a year ago and make him their ace return man. He returned the favor by recording the first kickoff return touchdown under the league's new kickoff rules instilled in 2024.

However, his spot was up for grabs and his special teams prowess didn't save him this time around. Running back was a very difficult position to find a roster spot for, but it's still shocking to see Dallas gone... for now.

