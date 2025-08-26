3 Surprising Arizona Cardinals Roster Cuts
Final cuts are being made across the league and several difficult decisions are being forced for teams as they trim their roster down to just 53 players.
The Arizona Cardinals were faced with tons of tough choices after bringing in so many players during the offseason to create position battles and make the roster as best as it can be.
The results are in, and some cuts were more surprising than others. And although their journeys in the desert may not be over for good, it was still surprising to see their release.
Of the cuts made, these few stood out the most to us, and have us curious for what comes next for them and the Cardinals.
Darren Hall
The competition at cornerback heated up for the team after Starling Thomas V went down for the year due to injury. It was already a fierce battle, and we knew tough decisions had to be made. Hall saw some of the most preseason action of any Cardinals' player entirely, but he ultimately did not make the roster.
As long as everything lines up, Hall should be one of the first guys the team calls to sign to their practice squad.
Simi Fehoko
Wide receiver was another wide open competition (no pun intended), and Fehoko was right in the middle of it all. Of all the receivers who were competing for a shot on the team, Fehoko was one of the team's bigger standouts.
After not recording a stat against the Chiefs, Fehoko caught three passes (five targets) for 31 yards and two touchdowns against the Broncos and Raiders. His numbers weren't enough to stick with the active roster, but he's another strong candidate to make the practice squad.
DeeJay Dallas
Dallas's cut was easily the most surprising for me. The Cardinals made sure to hold on to him a year ago and make him their ace return man. He returned the favor by recording the first kickoff return touchdown under the league's new kickoff rules instilled in 2024.
However, his spot was up for grabs and his special teams prowess didn't save him this time around. Running back was a very difficult position to find a roster spot for, but it's still shocking to see Dallas gone... for now.