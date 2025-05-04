3 Teams Who Could Sign Former Cardinals LB
I wasn’t expecting Kyzir White to remain a free agent this late into the offseason after I was all but begging for the Arizona Cardinals to re-sign him. But that’s where we’re at today, and his possible return to the desert is all but closed.
But White’s career is far from over. There are still several teams who could use a guy like him to patrol the middle of the defense. He could lead a stacked unit and pair with another guy to make a terrific duo inside.
I think several contenders would love to add White and I believe he would make tons of sense for teams such as the Baltimore Ravens or San Francisco 49ers
But the following three teams are the ones I believe to be the most realistic and make the most sense:
Los Angeles Chargers
The Chargers should not be comfortable with their current depth chart of linebackers. There’s no one from that group that stands out in any particular way and it could doom them down the road.
I still believe White can be that difference maker on defense and a team like the Chargers could use a veteran like him.
If the Chargers truly believe they are title contenders, they shouldn't be afraid to invest in White and bring him back to where his career started.
Los Angeles Rams
Unlike the Chargers, we know for certain the Rams are true NFC title contenders and are a few pieces away from making it happen.
LA’s defense is nasty in the front seven and a slight upgrade at linebacker could make all the difference in rounding out the group. White fits the bill for what they need as a field general and with so many great pass rushers around him, he could find substantial success.
Dallas Cowboys
The Cowboys are always a tough team to assess. One year they’re making a push in the NFC and the next they are under .500. That was the case last year, so maybe 2025 is the rebound?
Eric Kendricks had a terrific season a year ago and helped a struggling defense stay afloat. White can be that presence this season.
With a pass rush the Cowboys hope will improve and question marks at linebacker, it makes perfect sense to bring White in.