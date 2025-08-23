3 Things To Watch in Arizona Cardinals' Final Preseason Game
The Arizona Cardinals aren’t under pressure to win their final preseason matchup. But the final tuneup could be valuable in the long run.
The Cardinals won their first preseason game and looked quite proficient against the Kansas City Chiefs, but then dropped a dismal contest in week two to the Denver Broncos.
Both games came with their own individual takeaways, though they were certainly more negative than positive in the second matchup.
So do the Cardinals need to come out and show the world they’re capable of competing and answer every question in week three of the preseason? No.
But there are three things to watch for as the regular season grows ever closer:
1: Arizona Cardinals’ Bubble Rookies
The Cardinals value their rookies under GM Monti Ossenfort. They have faith in them and their potential for development.
But the reality of the NFL is if you’re not a upper-round pick, you aren’t guaranteed a roster spot. Especially for a team that has done so much in terms of overhauling their roster.
Look for players like Denzel Burke, Cody Simon and Kitan Crawford to play significant snaps and show out.
Maybe they all aren’t necessarily playing for a roster spot or trying to avoid getting cut, but guys who aren’t guaranteed a large role will be putting their all into every rep to try and show Arizona’s (or other teams’) coaches they’re capable and deserve a shot.
2: Arizona Cardinals' Playcalling
Playcalling in the preseason is a difficult animal to analyze, because most teams generally tend to water down their playbook to unrecognizable levels.
However, there’s no denying that last week was not the best showing on either side of the football from a schematic or situational perspective. That is due in part to Arizona’s coordinators not calling the game.
But it’s going to be interesting to see — if offensive coordinator Drew Petzing and defensive coordinator Nick Rallis do call plays this week — just how much reason for confidence there should be in the capability of Arizona’s playcallers.
3: Arizona Cardinals' Discipline
Penalties are an unavoidable part of the NFL, especially when dealing with rookies and inexperienced players.
But Saturday’s game was anything but a clean contest. Regardless of one’s relative skill or experience in the league, head coach Jonathan Gannon certainly doesn’t want to play a flag-ridden brand of football.
Look for that to be cleaned up in week three. It may not matter in the grand scheme, but it will speak to Gannon’s ability to get his players ready and on the same page from a discipline perspective.