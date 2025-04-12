Analyst: Cardinals GM Could be on Hot Seat
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals enter the third season of general manager Monti Ossenfort's tenure in the desert with expectations of competing for a postseason spot.
After owner Michael Bidwill hit the reset button following the 2022 season, Ossenfort and head coach Jonathan Gannon were tasked with rebuilding the organization from the ground up.
2023 was a year with much needed growing pains after just four wins while 2024 saw the Cardinals nearly claim a playoff spot before a late-season collapse.
After the dust settled on Arizona's eight-win season and the Cardinals proved they could be competitive, playoff dreams are expected to become reality.
If not, Ossenfort could be on the hot seat according to Bleacher Report.
"2025 is just Ossenfort’s third season as the general manager in Arizona, but he has two decades of experience in NFL front offices spread across five organizations. Unfortunately, to date at least that experience hasn’t equated to success in the desert—the Cardinals are 10 games under .500 the past two years," wrote Gary Davenport, who gave Ossenfort's hot seat rating a 7/10.
"Granted, it wasn’t Ossenfort who gave Kyler Murray a five-year, $230.5 million contract extension. And two of the three first-round picks Ossenfort has made appear to be solid selections. But the Cardinals have made the postseason just once since 2016. If the team doesn’t make a playoff run in 2025, Ossenfort and head coach Jonathan Gannon are going to be sitting on hot seats."
There's certainly pressure for the Cardinals to make good on their progress, especially after finally opening up the pocket books and spending big in free agency.
To say Ossenfort would be on the hot seat might be a bit of a stretch, however.
Arizona has shown only positive signs of movement under Ossenfort - and if the Cardinals again miss the postseason, that shouldn't result in Ossenfort's job being on the line - at least immediately. Patience is still needed.
That said, at a certain point the Cardinals do need to stop being just potential and begin to make good on their improved roster and coaching staff.
Whether it's handling star extensions, placing an emphasis on building through the draft or even bringing home a franchise legend to retire, Ossenfort's done well thus far in his time in Arizona. A perceived step back would undoubtedly add some pressure, but he's nowhere close to hot seat territory at the moment.