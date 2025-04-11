Cardinals Legend Returning to Retire
Arizona Cardinals franchise legend and eight-time Pro Bowl cornerback Patrick Peterson will return to Arizona on Monday, April 14 with the intention of retiring as an Arizona Cardinal, according to a report by ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Peterson, 34, was drafted fifth overall by the Cardinals in 2011, and spent 10 elite seasons in the desert, quickly rising to national relevancy as both an exceptional punt return specialist and an elite coverage corner. In his first season, he tied the rookie record for most punt return touchdowns in a season with four.
In that 2011 rookie season, Peterson started all 16 games, and was named to both the Pro Bowl and the All-Pro first team. That Pro Bowl berth would be the first of eight straight Pro Bowl seasons for Peterson, and the All-Pro nomination would be his first of three in the desert.
Peterson amassed 28 interceptions in his 10 seasons with the Cardinals, playing at a high level even into his later years. With the exception of the 2019 season, he played in all 16 games every year he spent in Arizona.
It might not have been the cleanest break, as a sense of bad blood permeated once Peterson departed the valley. He spent two seasons with the Minnesota Vikings in 2021 and 2022, before finishing his playing career with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2023.
Peterson has since seemed to clear the air between he and the Cardinals' organization. It certainly would appear that way if he intends to retire as a Cardinal.
Regardless, Peterson remains a true franchise icon, and his #21 jersey could find itself in the State Farm Stadium ring of honor, or perhaps even retired one day. His contributions to some of Arizona's best and worst teams were exceptional, to say the least, and he was the definition of an elite player in his 10 impactful seasons.
Now, he'll return to where it all began, and end his NFL journey with his name etched in the desert sand.