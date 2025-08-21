Analyst: Arizona Cardinals Star is Game-Breaking Fantasy Pick
The Arizona Cardinals and their fans know very well just what kind of star TE Trey McBride is.
McBride's excellence has been on full display in his short career, and he's only getting better. The Colorado State product was one of the only shining lights in an inconsistent Cardinals' passing attack in 2025.
And according to one expert, he might help you win your fantasy football league, too.
According to ESPN's Mike Clay, McBride is a player he's targeting as early as the third round. Generally, that's high to take a tight end, but McBride isn't your ordinary tight end.
Arizona Cardinals' Trey McBride Could Be High Fantasy Draft Pick
"This season is a bit different, in that I'm actively targeting a top tight end and (*spoiler alert*) a top quarterback. The third round is loaded with talent, but if I can land Bowers or McBride in this range, that will give me a sizable edge over the competition, and I simply can't pass on that value," Clay wrote.
"McBride is averaging a massive 9.0 targets and 15.4 fantasy points per game since replacing Zach Ertz as the Cardinals' starting tight end midway through 2023, and the latter number is even more impressive when you consider he dealt with terrible TD luck last season (three total TDs, TE-high 7.9 expected).
"Despite the lack of scoring, only 10 WRs scored more fantasy points than McBride last season, and he has a path to another heavy workload in 2025."
Many were understandably frustrated by the lack of touchdown production from McBride in 2024. That wasn't for a lack of skill, but rather a combination of factors — poor passing scheme, poor execution by QB Kyler Murray, among others.
But there's no reason to believe those issues will persist in the same way in the 2025 season. Arizona's passing offense may not push its way to the top 10, but the one constant among the Cardinals' pass-catcher is that McBride is a weapon worthy of volume targets.
If Marvin Harrison Jr. takes the next step Arizona is expecting, that may eat into a small slice of McBride's targets, but it seems unlikely that offensive coordinator Drew Petzing will turn away from emphasizing the tight end position in his offense — perhaps to a fault.
Regardless, McBride — if healthy — will undeniably be one of the most appealing fantasy football targets this year.