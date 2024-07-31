Analyst: Cardinals Should Sign Former Giants CB
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are a week through training camp, though the possibility to add potential pieces to the roster still exists via the free agency pool.
Arizona could look to add a veteran face to a few different spots, though the most probable position to bolster their talent would be at either edge rusher or cornerback.
That's a common opinion that was highlighted by Bleacher Report's Matt Holder - who suggested the Cardinals pursue CB Adoree' Jackson on the open market:
"Arizona is pretty young at cornerback as rookie second-round pick Max Melton is expected to start on the outside and second-year pro Garrett Williams will man the nickel spot. So, the defense could use a veteran who can fill in at either position and Jackson fits that mold," wrote Holder.
"Granted, the seven-year pro has struggled to stay healthy and is coming off a down year, but he did manage to post an 85.3 passer rating when targeted and a 71.5 coverage grade from Pro Football Focus in 2022."
Jackson was a versatile cornerback for the Giants in 2023, playing on both the boundary and slot cornerback.
This is how Jackson was described by Giants on SI described Jackson before he hit free agency:
"A good (but not great) cover corner, a good match-up zone corner, and a below-average tackler who is a competitor, the 28-year-old Jackson is beat up physically to the point where he might be best served as part of a rotation and as depth rather than a starter."- Andrew Parsaud on Adoree' Jackson
Would Arizona pursue Jackson?
The Cardinals seem very content with the youth development in their secondary, as faces such as Melton and Williams figure to have large roles while Kei'Trel Clark, Starling Thomas and Elijah Jones battle for reps behind them.
That's not to mention Sean Murphy-Bunting occupying the CB1 spot, too.
If injuries occur, exploring Jackson isn't an awful idea however.