Analyst Predicts Arizona Cardinals Will Trade Kyler Murray
The Arizona Cardinals are facing a pivotal season in 2025. Their outlook is significantly improved from previous seasons, as a bolstered roster should be able to allow Arizona to push themselves into contention if they can execute.
But there are still some questions about the viability of Arizona's offensive situation. Much of that talk revolves around Marvin Harrison Jr., but franchise QB Kyler Murray continues to be a polarizing figure.
In a recent article, ESPN took a look at each NFL team and provided them with a power ranking and a grade, based on their roster and QB situation. They also provided a bold prediction for each team.
Arizona Cardinals Given Surprise Ranking, Prediction
The Cardinals were ranked 18th out of 32 NFL teams. Certainly not the worst position they've been in from a national perspective, but still somewhat puzzling for a team on the rise.
Seth Walder, in his bold prediction for Arizona, wrote that he believes the Cardinals will move on from their franchise QB.
"The Cardinals will trade quarterback Kyler Murray before the 2027 season. After two seasons in which they are competitive but not threatening true contention, they will decide to deal Murray -- who will have two non-guaranteed years left on his deal at that point -- rather than extend him again.
"Arizona will recoup real draft capital in the deal from a team that will instantly upgrade at the most important position," Walder wrote.
The unfortunate reality is that, unless Murray truly puts together a mind-blowing MVP season, these types of predictions and conversations will continue to swirl incessantly.
Murray has, truthfully, been known to make back-breaking mistakes down the stretch, but his ceiling is also exceptionally high. That has been the delicate balance for some time now.
The Cardinals are fully committed to Murray, and for good reason. Year three under Jonathan Gannon and Drew Petzing is Murray's time to shine, however.
He may not have to deliver unbelievable stats, but he'll need to find consistency of execution.
The narratives are already swirling this season. Murray made an admittedly-egregious interception on his first preseason drive. Some took that to mean disaster, while others took a more reasonable approach.
In all likelihood, that interception means nothing for the upcoming season. But unless Murray can execute reliably (understanding that mistakes will happen regardless), there is a chance Arizona would decide to move on.
But for right now, that seems very unlikely.